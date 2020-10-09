Veolia Is Appealing the Decision of Interim Relief Judge of the Judicial Court of Paris

Regulatory News:

This decision, which does not call into question the ownership of the shares acquired by Veolia (Paris:VIE) on October 6, has no legal basis. The so-called "decisions already taken and publicly announced in the press on August 30, 2020 by Veolia and Engie" covered by the ordinance do not exist. At that date, there was only an offer from Veolia to Engie. And to date, according to the CEO of Suez himself, Veolia is not a controlling shareholder.

This decision is also particularly incomprehensible as only the management of Suez is competent to organize an information-consultation of its Employee Works Council. This is a reality that cannot escape anyone. Suez has not initiated an information-consultation procedure vis-à-vis its employee representative bodies since its management is opposed to the project. Bringing responsibility for the failure to organize such a consultation to Veolia is therefore perfectly grotesque since the Group clearly did not have this power.