 

MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease Patients and Improve Quality of Life

  • Clinical trial will evaluate the effectiveness of MediPharm Labs proprietary GMP cannabis-derived formulations and medical products and expand MediPharm Labs owned IP

  • In the United States, 37 million or more than 1 in 7 adults, are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD) and Worldwide, approximately 1 in 10 people suffer from kidney disease according to the National Kidney Foundation
  • Patients with CKD suffer from various symptoms and have limited life expectancy, consequently, optimizing quality of life (QOL) is of high priority

BARRIE, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp., (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, MediPharm Labs Inc., has initiated a clinical trial to research and evaluate the effectiveness of MediPharm Labs’ proprietary cannabis-derived medical products and formulations on the treatment of end-stage renal disease or Chronic Kidney Disease (“CKD”), a leading and fast-growing cause of death worldwide.

MediPharm Labs has chosen to partner with Canadian firm, OTT Healthcare Inc. (“OTT”) and signed a Master Clinical Studies Agreement (the “Agreement”). As the expert principal investigator, OTT will study the pharmacokinetic (dosing) and safety profile of cannabinoid formulations for the Chronic Kidney Disease patient population and assess pain and Quality of Life (“QOL”) scores of patients receiving MediPharm Labs proprietary product formulations. Data gathered will support follow-on randomized double-blind clinical trials to establish the safety and efficacy of these products. Results of these activities including all intellectual property (“IP”) and inventions will be owned by MediPharm Labs.

“This Agreement is very meaningful for MediPharm Labs as it signals our dedication, as a specialized pharmaceutical company, to sponsoring and directly participating in the intense and ongoing scientific research necessary to bring the benefits of medical cannabis to those in dire need worldwide,” said Pat McCutcheon, CEO of MediPharm Labs. “The particular area of focus for this very significant Agreement is vitally important. Renal disease is the 11th leading and 6th fastest-growing cause of death globally and those with it suffer from pain, pruritus (severe skin itch), impaired sleep, depression and fatigue. We believe deep research into the use of medical cannabis to treat the effects of this devastating condition is long overdue.”

