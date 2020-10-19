 

CommScope Acquires Virtual Radio Access Network Patents from Phluido

CommScope announced today that it has acquired the complete patent portfolio for virtual radio access networks (vRAN) from Phluido, a pioneer in RAN virtualization and disaggregation. These patents address key concepts introduced in both 5G and O-RAN radio access networks, including efficient fronthaul transport, virtualization, and network synchronization.

“We believe the acquisition of this intellectual property, combined with our ONECELL patent portfolio, further solidifies CommScope’s position as innovative indoor RAN provider,” said Matt Melester, chief technology officer for CommScope’s Venue and Campus Networks and Outdoor Wireless Networks businesses. “Both Phluido and our ONECELL platform introduced new concepts in 4G which are now key components in 5G architectures.”

Several of these patents, along with other existing CommScope patents, have been declared as O-RAN standard essential intellectual property. As part of this agreement, Phluido is licensed to continuing using their patents for developmental, non-commercial purposes.

About Phluido
 Phluido, a technology and software company based in San Diego, California, is a pioneer in radio access network (RAN) virtualization and disaggregation. Phluido's 4G and 5G Layer 1 software runs on general-purpose CPUs, thus enabling cost-efficient RAN virtualization on commodity hardware, with no need for specialized accelerators. Phluido's products focus on "split 7" distributed RAN architectures, and support fronthauling over a wide variety of link options, including Ethernet, cable networks, and radio links.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:
 CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

