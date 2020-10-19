CommScope Acquires Virtual Radio Access Network Patents from Phluido

“We believe the acquisition of this intellectual property, combined with our ONECELL patent portfolio, further solidifies CommScope’s position as innovative indoor RAN provider,” said Matt Melester, chief technology officer for CommScope’s Venue and Campus Networks and Outdoor Wireless Networks businesses. “Both Phluido and our ONECELL platform introduced new concepts in 4G which are now key components in 5G architectures.”

CommScope announced today that it has acquired the complete patent portfolio for virtual radio access networks (vRAN) from Phluido, a pioneer in RAN virtualization and disaggregation. These patents address key concepts introduced in both 5G and O-RAN radio access networks, including efficient fronthaul transport, virtualization, and network synchronization.

Several of these patents, along with other existing CommScope patents, have been declared as O-RAN standard essential intellectual property. As part of this agreement, Phluido is licensed to continuing using their patents for developmental, non-commercial purposes.

About Phluido

Phluido, a technology and software company based in San Diego, California, is a pioneer in radio access network (RAN) virtualization and disaggregation. Phluido's 4G and 5G Layer 1 software runs on general-purpose CPUs, thus enabling cost-efficient RAN virtualization on commodity hardware, with no need for specialized accelerators. Phluido's products focus on "split 7" distributed RAN architectures, and support fronthauling over a wide variety of link options, including Ethernet, cable networks, and radio links.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

