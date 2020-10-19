 

CoreLogic to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of residential property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, confirmed today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the CoreLogic investor website at http://investor.corelogic.com.

The company will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

All interested parties are invited to listen to the event via webcast on the CoreLogic website at http://investor.corelogic.com. Alternatively, participants may use the following dial-in numbers: 1-844-861-5502 for U.S./Canada callers or 1-412-858-4604 for international callers.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the CoreLogic investor website for 10 days and also through the conference call number 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. and Canada participants or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants using Conference ID 10149374.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people to find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are registered trademarks owned by CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

CLGX-F

