 

AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related Loss Estimates; and Results of the Life & Retirement and Legacy Annual Actuarial Assumption Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 21:18  |  65   |   |   

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced its General Insurance catastrophe losses, including COVID-19 catastrophe-related losses, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as well as results of the Life & Retirement and Legacy annual actuarial assumption update.

Third quarter 2020 catastrophe loss estimates, net of reinsurance, in the company’s General Insurance segment totaled $790 million, before tax, which include $185 million of estimated catastrophe losses for claims related to COVID-19, principally in its travel, event cancellation, trade credit, property, agriculture and casualty books of business. Third quarter non-COVID-19 catastrophe losses of $605 million reflect windstorms and tropical storms in the Americas and Japan, as well as wildfires on the west coast.

Brian Duperreault, AIG’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “The third quarter experienced a high frequency of global catastrophe events with low to moderate severity, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19. These events have had a limited impact on AIG as a result of our underwriting discipline, reinsurance programs, revamped risk appetite and the strength of our balance sheet.”

AIG also announced the results of its annual actuarial assumption update for the Life & Retirement and Legacy segments. This year’s update included lower interest rate assumptions, including a decrease in the expected 10 year forward 10-year Treasury rate to approximately 2.8%, updates to mortality assumptions and revised policyholder behavior assumptions, particularly on lapses and deferred acquisition cost amortization.

As a result of this update, AIG recorded a third quarter 2020 charge of $7 million, after-tax ($9 million pre-tax), to net income attributable to AIG common shareholders, reflecting a charge of $22 million, pre-tax, in the Life & Retirement segment and a benefit of $13 million, pre-tax, in the Legacy segment. The $22 million charge is comprised of a charge of $120 million, pre-tax, included in adjusted pre-tax income (APTI), and a benefit of $98 million, pre-tax, reflected in net realized capital losses and deferred acquisition costs related to guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits. The impact to APTI for the Legacy segment was a benefit of $13 million.

Seite 1 von 3
American International Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces to Re-invent CRM with AI
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Sesen Bio Announces Successful Pre-Submission Meeting with the European Medicines Agency for ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Electric Vehicle Charging: ChargeUp Europe, Voice of the Industry in Europe, Welcomes TOTAL as its 9th Member
ExxonMobil to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:17 Uhr
AIG to Pursue Separation of Life & Retirement Business
21:16 Uhr
AIG Announces Leadership Transitions
16.10.20
AIG to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020 and Host Conference Call on November 6
14.10.20
AIG Life & Retirement Launches the Only Index Annuity in New York That Guarantees Lifetime Income Growth