 

GLIDDEN paint goes rogue; chooses first-ever Accent Color of the Year for 2021

Last year, the GLIDDEN paint brand by PPG didn’t select some “it” Color of the Year. Instead, it unveiled Whirlwind (PPG1013-3), a no-fuss gray with a touch of blue that people will genuinely like staring at for years. Fast forward, and now we’re in 2020, a year that has caused many of us to feel unsettled and understandably anxious.

GLIDDEN paint did not choose a Color of the Year - again! Instead, and for the first time ever, Glidden paint has selected Aqua Fiesta (PPG1147-4) as the Accent Color of the Year for 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Glidden paint has again announced that it's not selecting some trendy-for-a-minute Color of the Year and instead it’s going rogue. Actually, Glidden paint is going aqua. For the first time ever, and in order to help do-it-yourselfers (DIYers) and procrastipainters (folks who procrastinate on their painting projects!), Glidden paint has selected Aqua Fiesta (PPG1147-4) as the Accent Color of the Year for 2021. Yes, you read that correctly, an Accent Color of the Year. Aqua Fiesta is a cheerful and fresh aquamarine color that looks great in a bedroom, bath, living room or kitchen.

Don’t fret – Glidden paint didn’t cut ties with its 2020 easy-to-get-along-with color, Whirlwind. When Whirlwind and Aqua Fiesta are paired together, they will transform any blah room into the ultimate laid-back space, and the pairing does double-duty work! Aqua Fiesta is bright and fun, while Whirlwind is grounding. This Accent Color of the Year is the spruce-up color everyone needs going into 2021, and who doesn’t love a little fiesta?

“No one could have predicted how upsetting 2020 would have turned out to be,” said Amy Donato, Glidden paint’s color whisperer. “Last year, we already knew that Whirlwind would be a staple color for 2020 and beyond, and the anxiety of this year has only made people crave this no-frills gray even more. We have gone one step further to help you stop procrastipainting by unveiling Aqua Fiesta as the go-to accent color. Now, it’s time to put down that homemade banana bread and pick up a paint brush.”

To create that spa-ish home vibe you’ve seen popping up all over social media (yes, we know you’re scrolling on your phone a bit more lately – #TeamNoJudgement), use Whirlwind on the walls of your bedroom, living room or kitchen and pair it with a fresh Aqua Fiesta accent wall. If you use Aqua Fiesta in your bedroom, add in cream-colored bedding and white, fluffy pillows to complete the look. Glidden paint’s Whirlwind and Aqua Fiesta will be the envy of your friends and family – once they all can safely visit that is.

Learn more about Glidden paint and check out helpful tools at glidden.com. Give the brand a like and follow Glidden paint on Facebook at www.facebook.com/glidden, on Instagram at @GliddenPaints and on Twitter at @glidden_paint. They’d love to hear from you about your paint project.

Glidden paint by PPG offers a real approach to painting, spreading the truth, removing obstacles and lowering the stakes on do-it-yourself projects. Glidden paint believes everyone deserves premium paint without a premium price. You can find Glidden paint at THE HOME DEPOT, WALMART, independent retailer locations nationwide and Amazon.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.
Glidden is a registered trademark of the PPG Group of Companies.
Walmart is a registered trademark of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
The Home Depot is a registered trademark of Homer TLC, Inc. and is used under license.

