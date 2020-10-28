Bavarian Nordic Adopting Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats for Digital Launch of New Vaccines

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bavarian Nordic is adopting multichannel Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats for the digital launch of new products in the U.S. and Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, and the Baltics. Specializing in vaccines for infectious diseases, the company needed advanced commercial solutions to support its digital-first strategy. Veeva brings together multichannel engagement and compliant content for the innovative biotechnology company to drive the right interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs) across the right channels.

“Veeva helped us get new digital capabilities and channels up and running fast to meet an aggressive launch timeline and support our global growth plans,” said Robin Kirkby, vice president of commercial operations at Bavarian Nordic. “We now have the commercial foundation in place for digital engagement and to quickly get vaccines to the patients that need them.”