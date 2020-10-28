 

Bavarian Nordic Adopting Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats for Digital Launch of New Vaccines

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Bavarian Nordic is adopting multichannel Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats for the digital launch of new products in the U.S. and Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, and the Baltics. Specializing in vaccines for infectious diseases, the company needed advanced commercial solutions to support its digital-first strategy. Veeva brings together multichannel engagement and compliant content for the innovative biotechnology company to drive the right interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs) across the right channels.

“Veeva helped us get new digital capabilities and channels up and running fast to meet an aggressive launch timeline and support our global growth plans,” said Robin Kirkby, vice president of commercial operations at Bavarian Nordic. “We now have the commercial foundation in place for digital engagement and to quickly get vaccines to the patients that need them.”

Multichannel Veeva CRM enables Bavarian Nordic to leverage digital channels such as remote meetings, virtual events, and email to connect with HCPs as in-person access remains limited. Seamless integration with Vault PromoMats helps field teams deliver approved assets across channels, including face-to-face, email, and web. With timely insights and a complete view of their customers and content, Bavarian Nordic can rapidly address changing commercial needs and drive timely, relevant HCP engagement.

“The ability to engage customers with the right content in the right channel at the right time is core to digital excellence in commercial,” said Jan van den Burg, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. “Innovative companies like Bavarian Nordic are accelerating their digital transformation efforts to deliver a seamless customer experience across channels.”

As part of multichannel Veeva CRM, Bavarian Nordic is implementing Veeva CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Events Management, and Veeva CRM MyInsights. With Vault PromoMats, Bavarian Nordic can combine digital asset management with medical, legal, and regulatory review to improve global reuse of promotional materials and maintain compliance from content creation through distribution.

Learn how Veeva commercial solutions are the foundation for digital excellence at the upcoming Veeva Commercial & Medical Europe Summit Online, 17-18 Nov., 2020. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

