 

European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 12:00  |  87   |   |   
  • If approved, aducanumab would become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline of Alzheimer’s disease and to meaningfully change the course of Alzheimer’s disease 

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai, Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has confirmed it has accepted for review, following a standard timetable, the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for aducanumab, an investigational treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Clinical data from patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s disease demonstrate that treatment with aducanumab resulted in the removal of amyloid beta and better clinical outcomes. If approved, aducanumab would become the first therapy to reduce the clinical decline in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Alzheimer’s disease has become a significant and growing burden for societies around the world, and we believe aducanumab represents the first breakthrough that can change the course of this devastating disease,” said Michel Vounatsos, Chief Executive Officer at Biogen. “We are committed to working with regulatory authorities worldwide and we look forward to the European Medicines Agency’s review of this application.”

“There are no treatments available that impact the progression of Alzheimer’s disease by addressing the underlying disease pathology. The potential that aducanumab may hold to effectively reduce the clinical decline brings new hope to people and families living with this devastating disease,” said Dr. Haruo Naito, Chief Executive Officer at Eisai Co., Ltd. “The acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application in the European Union is an important milestone as we work towards making this potential treatment available around the world.”

Aducanumab is also under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with Priority Review, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of March 7, 2021.

About Aducanumab

Aducanumab (BIIB037) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Based on clinical data from patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s disease, aducanumab has the potential to impact underlying disease pathophysiology, slow cognitive and functional decline and provide benefits on patients’ ability to perform activities of daily living, including conducting personal finances, performing household chores, such as cleaning, shopping and doing laundry, and independently traveling out of the home. If approved, aducanumab would be the first treatment to meaningfully change the course of the disease for individuals living with Alzheimer’s.

Seite 1 von 5
Biogen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Scatec Solar ASA: Primary insider trading
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Biotech Report: Vita 34 (V3V) und MorphoSys (MOR) fest
28.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) leichter, Vita34 (V3V) tiefrot
27.10.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) nach Zahlen im Plus
26.10.20
Biotech Report: Sirona Biochem (ZSB) gesucht, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
23.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) bleiben schwach, Gilead (GIS) schließt wichtige Übernahme ab
22.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) behauptet, Biogen (IDP) mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang
21.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) weiter unter Druck
21.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 21.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
20.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
19.10.20
Biotech-Report: Evotec (EVT) gesucht, Arrowhead (ARWR) klettern

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
52
Biogen kappt Jahresziele - Schlechtere Aussichten für Kassenschlager Tecfidera