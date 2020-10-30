AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended August 31, 2020
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: CBH), a diversified limited term closed-end management investment company which seeks to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering cost of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended August 31, 2020.
|
At August 31,
2020
2019
$177,040,700
$178,033,602
18,258,516
18,257,012
$9.70
$9.75
$9.17
$9.37
(5.46)%
(3.90)%
$0.3402
$0.2107
Quarter ended August 31,
2020
2019
$2,027,514
$2,043,358
$0.11
$0.11
$13,767,716
$2,903,787
$0.76
$0.16
Six Months ended August 31,
