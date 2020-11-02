 

Illinois American Water Replacing Over 6,000 Feet of Water Main in Centreville Water Distribution System

Illinois American Water is investing approximately $1.5 million to replace over 6,000 feet of water main in Centreville. The water main being replaced was originally installed in the 1950s. Much of the water main installed will be increased in size to support water flow and pressure for continued water quality. The work, which began last month, is occurring in the following areas:

- N. 68th Street, between Ames Drive and Russell Avenue
- Park Place, between Russell Avenue and N. 70th Street
- Elm Street, between Park Place and Lake Drive
- N. 72nd Street, between Lake Drive and Park Place
- N. 74th Street, Edna Street, Le Chateau Square, and Pershing Street

While construction is occurring motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers. Customers should also follow social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) between customers and our employees/contractors.

According to Joe Ahlvin, senior manager of operations, the project was scheduled to begin earlier this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. He said, “We’re excited to kick off this important project which supports adequate water pressure to homes and businesses for service and fire protection.”

The water main installation and property restoration is expected to be completed by the end of January 2021. In 2021, customer service lines will be connected to the new water main during the second phase of the project.

Illinois American Water’s water main replacement program focuses on replacing mains where leaks occur, or the size of the pipe is no longer sufficient. Ahlvin said, “Like other water systems across the country, our water infrastructure is reaching the end of its useful lifespan. Strategic investments support continued reliable water service today and for future generations.”

Customers affected by a main replacement project were sent a letter about the impact and any necessary steps. The letter includes a local contact for questions.

