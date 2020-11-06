 

Tenet Appoints Saum Sutaria to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 16:00  |  35   |   |   

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the appointment of Saum Sutaria, M.D., the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This appointment expands the Board to include 11 directors.

Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “Saum has led a remarkable effort across the enterprise to enhance care delivery and critical support services to benefit the many stakeholders we serve. His leadership has been especially pivotal in accelerating our growth and performance, reassuring our ongoing resilience during the pandemic, and bringing to bear expanded offerings for patients notwithstanding the tremendous challenges we have faced in 2020. On behalf of my fellow directors, we are very pleased to welcome Saum to the Board and look forward to his contributions.”

Biographical Information

Saum Sutaria, M.D., serves as Tenet’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Tenet in 2019, he worked for McKinsey & Company for 18 years as an advisor to leading healthcare and private equity organizations.

Sutaria previously held an associate clinical faculty appointment at the University of California at San Francisco, where he also engaged in postgraduate training with a focus in internal medicine and cardiology.

Sutaria received his medical degree from the University of California, San Diego. He also received a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology and a bachelor’s degree in economics, both from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 520 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

Tenet Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tenet Appoints Saum Sutaria to Board of Directors Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the appointment of Saum Sutaria, M.D., the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This appointment expands the Board to include 11 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Glu Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Public-Company Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Tenet Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Update on Effects of COVID-19