Tenet Appoints Saum Sutaria to Board of Directors

Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO, said, “Saum has led a remarkable effort across the enterprise to enhance care delivery and critical support services to benefit the many stakeholders we serve. His leadership has been especially pivotal in accelerating our growth and performance, reassuring our ongoing resilience during the pandemic, and bringing to bear expanded offerings for patients notwithstanding the tremendous challenges we have faced in 2020. On behalf of my fellow directors, we are very pleased to welcome Saum to the Board and look forward to his contributions.”

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the appointment of Saum Sutaria, M.D., the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This appointment expands the Board to include 11 directors.

Biographical Information

Saum Sutaria, M.D., serves as Tenet’s President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Tenet in 2019, he worked for McKinsey & Company for 18 years as an advisor to leading healthcare and private equity organizations.

Sutaria previously held an associate clinical faculty appointment at the University of California at San Francisco, where he also engaged in postgraduate training with a focus in internal medicine and cardiology.

Sutaria received his medical degree from the University of California, San Diego. He also received a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology and a bachelor’s degree in economics, both from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 520 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other customers. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005328/en/