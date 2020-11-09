 

Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan Joins LiveRamp Board of Directors

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced the appointment of Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan to its board of directors. Previously the CEO and co-founder of Drawbridge, which was acquired by LinkedIn, a Microsoft company, in 2019, Sivaramakrishnan currently leads the Drawbridge integration and identity charter for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions. Prior to founding Drawbridge, she was a senior research scientist at AdMob, a mobile advertising firm acquired by Google in 2010. Sivaramakrishnan brings with her extensive enterprise technology experience, including specialized skills in developing and enhancing identity solutions.

“Kamakshi has made an indelible mark on the technology industry, contributing unparalleled leadership, fresh ideas, and technological innovation, especially as it relates to advancing omnichannel identity,” said Scott Howe, LiveRamp CEO. “Her work with Drawbridge alone has made a substantial impact on our industry’s ability to create meaningful customer experiences. I know she will be a strong advocate and champion of our efforts to upgrade the identity infrastructure of our ecosystem to one built on neutrality, privacy and trust.”

In addition to serving as director of iHeartMedia (Nasdaq: IHRT), Sivaramakrishnan has received numerous professional accolades in recent years, including being named to Forbes’ “America’s Top 50 Women in Tech” and San Francisco Business Times’ “Most Admired CEOs.” For five consecutive years, she has been a recipient of Business Insider’s “Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising.” She holds a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from Boston University and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and information theory and algorithms from Stanford University.

“I’ve long respected LiveRamp’s leadership in driving identity for the open internet and wanted to be a part of this groundbreaking work,” added Sivaramakrishnan. “I look forward to drawing on my experience in technology and identity to support LiveRamp as it continues to build a new identity infrastructure through its Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) and other addressability offerings.”

To learn more about how LiveRamp is building a better ecosystem rooted in trust, visit https://liveramp.com/the-trusted-ecosystem/.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

