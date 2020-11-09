Janie and Jack Partners With Designer, Stylist and CEO Rachel Zoe for Second Limited Edition Holiday and Resort Collections

Today, children’s fashion brand, Janie and Jack , debuts its next iteration of glamorous and elevated looks through its latest collection with celebrated fashion designer, entrepreneur, and mom, Rachel Zoe. The two-collection partnership launches with the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Exclusive Party Collection and incorporates elements of Rachel’s signature style into celebration-ready looks for girls and boys — with metallic and shine, pops of color, and luxe fabrics from lame and plissé to soft velvet and faux fur. New this year, families can enjoy a “mother-daughter” moment with a gold lurex plissé dress and plush faux fur coat that matches 2 pieces from Rachel Zoe’s women’s Holiday collection. The duo will also drop a Resort Collection on December 7 with standout resort wear.

Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack, The Exclusive Party Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

“After having a ball together last holiday, I knew our partnership with Rachel was far from over. The holidays are all about celebrating together, and her signature style brings an unexpected sparkle to our modern-classic Janie and Jack aesthetic that perfectly captures the season,” said Shelly Walsh, SVP and General Manager, Janie and Jack. “I’m beyond excited to showcase this year’s collection, and as Rachel says, ‘glamour is a state of mind’ so we can’t wait to see families shine however they celebrate this holiday season.”

The Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Exclusive Party Collection offers 30 stylish pieces of clothing and accessories, available in sizes 12-18 months to 12 years with prices ranging from $19.50 - $169.00 featuring signature metallic dresses and jacquard suits for girls with accessories like headbands, metallic leather shoes and a cream faux fur purse. For boy, a soft velvet grey suit, cream dinner jacket and black tuxedo pants can be worn with a wool felted fedora and more. For a family matching moment, the collection includes a floral printed lame dress for girl that matches back to a tie for boy.

“I am beyond excited to be collaborating with Janie and Jack again this Holiday and Resort season,” said Rachel Zoe. “Together we’ve created children’s collections full of everything I love including signature metallic dresses, soft velvet suiting, and playful prints that you and your little ones will fall in love with! I am so happy to share that a few of my favorite styles match looks from my new women’s collection to make for the most glamorous mommy-and-me moment.”