 

Janie and Jack Partners With Designer, Stylist and CEO Rachel Zoe for Second Limited Edition Holiday and Resort Collections

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 15:05  |  54   |   |   

Today, children’s fashion brand, Janie and Jack, debuts its next iteration of glamorous and elevated looks through its latest collection with celebrated fashion designer, entrepreneur, and mom, Rachel Zoe. The two-collection partnership launches with the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Exclusive Party Collection and incorporates elements of Rachel’s signature style into celebration-ready looks for girls and boys — with metallic and shine, pops of color, and luxe fabrics from lame and plissé to soft velvet and faux fur. New this year, families can enjoy a “mother-daughter” moment with a gold lurex plissé dress and plush faux fur coat that matches 2 pieces from Rachel Zoe’s women’s Holiday collection. The duo will also drop a Resort Collection on December 7 with standout resort wear.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005393/en/

Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack, The Exclusive Party Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack, The Exclusive Party Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

“After having a ball together last holiday, I knew our partnership with Rachel was far from over. The holidays are all about celebrating together, and her signature style brings an unexpected sparkle to our modern-classic Janie and Jack aesthetic that perfectly captures the season,” said Shelly Walsh, SVP and General Manager, Janie and Jack. “I’m beyond excited to showcase this year’s collection, and as Rachel says, ‘glamour is a state of mind’ so we can’t wait to see families shine however they celebrate this holiday season.”

The Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Exclusive Party Collection offers 30 stylish pieces of clothing and accessories, available in sizes 12-18 months to 12 years with prices ranging from $19.50 - $169.00 featuring signature metallic dresses and jacquard suits for girls with accessories like headbands, metallic leather shoes and a cream faux fur purse. For boy, a soft velvet grey suit, cream dinner jacket and black tuxedo pants can be worn with a wool felted fedora and more. For a family matching moment, the collection includes a floral printed lame dress for girl that matches back to a tie for boy.

“I am beyond excited to be collaborating with Janie and Jack again this Holiday and Resort season,” said Rachel Zoe. “Together we’ve created children’s collections full of everything I love including signature metallic dresses, soft velvet suiting, and playful prints that you and your little ones will fall in love with! I am so happy to share that a few of my favorite styles match looks from my new women’s collection to make for the most glamorous mommy-and-me moment.”

Seite 1 von 2
Gap Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Janie and Jack Partners With Designer, Stylist and CEO Rachel Zoe for Second Limited Edition Holiday and Resort Collections Today, children’s fashion brand, Janie and Jack, debuts its next iteration of glamorous and elevated looks through its latest collection with celebrated fashion designer, entrepreneur, and mom, Rachel Zoe. The two-collection partnership launches …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Old Navy Kicks Off Holiday Shopping with Extended Omnichannel Deals and Seamless Convenience Services
21.10.20
Gap Inc. to Unveil Power Plan 2023 Strategy and Provide Long-Term Financial Targets
15.10.20
Janie and Jack Debuts New Collection With Harlem’s Fashion Row and Spotlights Multicultural Fashion Designers