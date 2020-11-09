PPG’s Liebert recognized as a leading woman in North American automotive industry

“I’m honored to be recognized among my peers as an industry leader,” said Liebert. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to be surrounded by smart, innovative and committed team members. This is especially true at PPG where our people partner with our customers and make it happen every day.”

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president, was named one of the 100 leading women in the North American automotive industry by Automotive News magazine.

Liebert joined PPG in 2018 and leads the company’s global industrial operations and automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings business, including mobility initiatives such as the development of coatings for autonomous vehicles and electric vehicle batteries. In addition, she oversees the company’s business activities in the Asia Pacific region and has functional responsibility for global procurement. Under her leadership, PPG has introduced market-ready coatings for the battery electric vehicle market, delivered operational strategies to align regional growth opportunities and invested in leadership training programs.

“Rebecca’s approach has strengthened the opportunities for diverse leaders and energized women at PPG,” said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “When women work alongside Rebecca, they see new possibilities. It’s no wonder that she has been described as grounded, relatable and inspirational to so many team members.”

In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Kentucky, Liebert holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Automotive News magazine assembles its list of top female executives every five years. The 2020 award winners were selected from among several hundred nominees and include women from General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Nissan Motor Company. The honorees will be recognized at a virtual gala on Nov. 9 and at the annual Leading Women Conference the following day.

