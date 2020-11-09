 

PPG’s Liebert recognized as a leading woman in North American automotive industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 16:02  |  38   |   |   

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president, was named one of the 100 leading women in the North American automotive industry by Automotive News magazine.

“I’m honored to be recognized among my peers as an industry leader,” said Liebert. “Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to be surrounded by smart, innovative and committed team members. This is especially true at PPG where our people partner with our customers and make it happen every day.”

Liebert joined PPG in 2018 and leads the company’s global industrial operations and automotive original equipment manufacturer coatings business, including mobility initiatives such as the development of coatings for autonomous vehicles and electric vehicle batteries. In addition, she oversees the company’s business activities in the Asia Pacific region and has functional responsibility for global procurement. Under her leadership, PPG has introduced market-ready coatings for the battery electric vehicle market, delivered operational strategies to align regional growth opportunities and invested in leadership training programs.

“Rebecca’s approach has strengthened the opportunities for diverse leaders and energized women at PPG,” said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “When women work alongside Rebecca, they see new possibilities. It’s no wonder that she has been described as grounded, relatable and inspirational to so many team members.”

In addition to earning a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Kentucky, Liebert holds a doctorate in chemical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Automotive News magazine assembles its list of top female executives every five years. The 2020 award winners were selected from among several hundred nominees and include women from General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Nissan Motor Company. The honorees will be recognized at a virtual gala on Nov. 9 and at the annual Leading Women Conference the following day.

To learn more about PPG automotive coatings, visit ppgautocoatings.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive OEM Coatings

PPG Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PPG’s Liebert recognized as a leading woman in North American automotive industry PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that Rebecca Liebert, PPG executive vice president, was named one of the 100 leading women in the North American automotive industry by Automotive News magazine. “I’m honored to be recognized among my peers as an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
PPG PR-2930 structural adhesive earns 2020 Innovation Award from The Adhesive and Sealant Council
04.11.20
PPG appoints Marvin Mendoza as global head of diversity, equity and inclusion
27.10.20
GLIDDEN paint goes rogue; chooses first-ever Accent Color of the Year for 2021
19.10.20
PPG Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
16.10.20
PPG Appoints Andrea Giunta as Vice President, Science and Technology, Color
15.10.20
PPG Directors Announce Quarterly Dividend of 54 Cents Per Share
15.10.20
PPG Named to FTSE4Good Index Series for Second Consecutive Year