CommScope Collaborates with Nokia on New Interleaved Passive-Active Antenna Supporting 5G Rollouts

CommScope and Nokia have teamed up to develop a new interleaved passive-active antenna (IPAA) radio platform. The modular IPAA simplifies the introduction of 5G NR by enabling its deployment on the existing sites - without the need for additional footprint. This means operators can roll-out 5G services faster and keep pace with the increasing subscriber demand for mobile broadband.

CommScope IPAA 64T64R antenna (Photo: Business Wire)

Building on the companies’ previous collaboration, this versatile hybrid solution consists of two field-replaceable modules:

A purely passive module that supports multiple bands in the range 700 MHz to 2.7 GHz.

A passive-active module that includes TDD beamforming functionality for 5G n78 (3.4-3.8 GHz). This passive-active module also includes an extension of the low band arrays to avoid re-optimizing existing networks at 700-900 MHz.

Both modules can be customized to support various combinations of low- and mid-band capabilities and different radio options for 5G band n78, ranging from 8T8R to 64T64R. This capability allows operators to fully utilize limited space on cell towers and ease typical deployment challenges.

“Integration of active and passive antennas will be a major challenge for the industry over the next five years,” said Joe Madden, Founder and Chief Analyst for Mobile Experts. “The laws of physics can create some difficulties in making integrated antennas small and lightweight…but operators will need the integration to add capacity on their crowded towers. We expect clever engineering to create opportunities for the most innovative antenna suppliers.”

“Site permitting is a critical issue for wireless network operators today,” said Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president of Outdoor Wireless Networks, CommScope. “The IPAA enables operators to upgrade and future proof their networks for new features while supporting existing capabilities within an existing footprint.”

“Nokia is always looking to increase the flexibility and efficiency of mobile networks for operators and their subscribers,” said Mika Kahkola, Head of RF Platforms, Nokia. “What is more, the IPAA also helps overcome many of the issues that typically hinder the deployment of 5G, simplifying and speeding-up installation. Additionally, the modularity of the IPAA enables clear upgradeability paths and investment protection, as well as lower OPEX for our customers.”

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005035/en/