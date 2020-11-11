DiaMedica Therapeutics to Participate in 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders, today announced its President and CEO, Rick Pauls, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Kellen, are scheduled to participate in the Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference, which is being held as a virtual event on November 17, 2020.

Meetings will take place virtually on November 17, 2020 given the ongoing call for social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Interested institutional investors should contact their Craig-Hallum sales representative to schedule a meeting.