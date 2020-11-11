 

HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) ("HollyFrontier") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.35 per share, payable on December 7, 2020 to holders of record of common stock on November 23, 2020.

About HollyFrontier Corporation:

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

HFC Forward Looking Statement:

The statements contained herein relating to matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that such expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in these statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors including, but not limited to:

