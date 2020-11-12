 

Veritone Launches Premium Audio Licensing Library and Services

Veritone, Inc., (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated content networks, today announced it now offers comprehensive audio content monetization and licensing services for audio creators, including podcasters, broadcasters and audio advertisers.

Veritone's premium audio licensing library and services enable podcasters, broadcasters and other audio creators to easily license clips of premium audio content from major media brands for their programs, as well as monetize their own content. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As one of the world’s largest libraries of historic and breaking news and sports coverage, Veritone already works with iconic media and sports brands like CBS News, NCAA, Bloomberg and South China Morning Post to license its images and video footage for documentarians, filmmakers, advertisers and other creators to use in their productions. Veritone Licensing’s archives include millions of hours of AI-searchable audio and video content –– from historic footage of “60 Minutes,” “CBS Evening News” and the NCAA’s championship games, to user-generated content from today’s most popular influencers and content creators, all of which can be licensed for audio-only projects.

In addition to giving podcasters, broadcasters and other audio creators access to premium audio clips for their programs, this new audio offering will also provide them with opportunities to monetize their own audio archives through Veritone.

Leading podcast companies Stitcher and Audible are among customers already leveraging the new licensing service.

“At its core, podcasting is about telling a story in a very vivid and impactful way,” said Jordan Bell, Senior Producer at Stitcher and host of the podcast All-American. “It requires creativity, innovation and outside-of-the-box thinking and solutions. Veritone’s audio licensing offerings have helped us bring stories to life in really fresh, creative ways.”

Veritone Licensing delivers full-service audio consulting and research, including access to dedicated project management experts, to ensure audio and podcasters are able to find and access the right audio content for their specific needs. Veritone Licensing’s content libraries are also optimized for search and discoverability through the application of its proprietary AI technology.

