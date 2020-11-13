 

Full Results From AFFIRM-AHF Study Show Ferinject Significantly Reduces Hospitalizations After Acute Heart Failure in Patients With Iron Deficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.11.2020, 17:50  |  70   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma today presented the full results from the AFFIRM-AHF study at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions virtual congress. Simultaneously, results were published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet. The study evaluated the effect of Ferinject (intravenous ferric carboxymaltose) on heart failure (HF) hospitalizations and cardiovascular (CV) mortality in iron deficient patients after hospital stabilization for acute heart failure (AHF).

The study demonstrated there were significantly fewer hospital readmissions due to HF among patients treated with Ferinject compared to placebo. After 52 weeks, patients who received iron supplementation were 26% less likely to be re-admitted to the hospital for HF compared to placebo, after only one or two injections [RR 0.74; 95% CI 0.58-0.94; p=0.013].

“This is the first study demonstrating the benefits of iron supplementation initiated in stabilized patients hospitalized for AHF,” said Prof Piotr Ponikowski, Principle Investigator and Head of the Department of Heart Diseases, Wroclaw Medical University in Wroclaw, Poland. “The study showed that administration of Ferinject in stabilized AHF patients with iron deficiency significantly reduces the risk of subsequent HF hospitalizations, and highlights the need for AHF patients to be more frequently screened for iron deficiency.”

“We are delighted to have presented full data from the AFFIRM-AHF study at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions congress. This important data strengthens the evidence previously generated in large studies such as FAIR-HF and CONFIRM-HF,” said Dr Klaus Henning Jensen, Chief Medical Officer Vifor Pharma. “Iron deficiency is a frequent, yet often unrecognized co-morbidity in heart failure, and this trial makes a significant contribution to the growing body of evidence showing the importance of detecting and managing iron deficiency in patients after heart failure.”

On September 24, 2020 Vifor Pharma announced that overall AFFIRM-AHF narrowly missed the conventional 5% statistical significance on the primary composite endpoint, but numerically reduced total CV death and HF re-hospitalization events by 21% [RR 0.79; 95% CI 0.62-1.01; p=0.059]. Ferinject was well tolerated and without unexpected safety findings. No increase in mortality was seen and death from cardiovascular (CV) causes was similar between groups [RR 0.96; 95% CI 0.70-1.32].

Seite 1 von 3
Vifor Pharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Full Results From AFFIRM-AHF Study Show Ferinject Significantly Reduces Hospitalizations After Acute Heart Failure in Patients With Iron Deficiency Regulatory News: Vifor Pharma today presented the full results from the AFFIRM-AHF study at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions virtual congress. Simultaneously, results were published in the peer-reviewed medical journal …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Swissmedic Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit ...
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair ...
Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage ...
Farfetch Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
McAfee Announces MVISION Marketplace and MVISION API to Enable Organizations to Quickly and Easily ...
TOTAL SE: Statement in Compliance with the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Apple Unleashes M1
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
03.11.20
VFMCRP and ChemoCentryx announce European Medicines Agency has accepted to review the Marketing Authorization Application for avacopan 
20.10.20
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics sign US license agreement for i.v. Korsuva* to treat dialysis patients with pruritus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
10
Vifor Pharma; gute Chance auf positive Entwicklung