Full Results From AFFIRM-AHF Study Show Ferinject Significantly Reduces Hospitalizations After Acute Heart Failure in Patients With Iron Deficiency

The study demonstrated there were significantly fewer hospital readmissions due to HF among patients treated with Ferinject compared to placebo. After 52 weeks, patients who received iron supplementation were 26% less likely to be re-admitted to the hospital for HF compared to placebo, after only one or two injections [RR 0.74; 95% CI 0.58-0.94; p=0.013].

Vifor Pharma today presented the full results from the AFFIRM-AHF study at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions virtual congress. Simultaneously, results were published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet. The study evaluated the effect of Ferinject (intravenous ferric carboxymaltose) on heart failure (HF) hospitalizations and cardiovascular (CV) mortality in iron deficient patients after hospital stabilization for acute heart failure (AHF).

“This is the first study demonstrating the benefits of iron supplementation initiated in stabilized patients hospitalized for AHF,” said Prof Piotr Ponikowski, Principle Investigator and Head of the Department of Heart Diseases, Wroclaw Medical University in Wroclaw, Poland. “The study showed that administration of Ferinject in stabilized AHF patients with iron deficiency significantly reduces the risk of subsequent HF hospitalizations, and highlights the need for AHF patients to be more frequently screened for iron deficiency.”

“We are delighted to have presented full data from the AFFIRM-AHF study at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions congress. This important data strengthens the evidence previously generated in large studies such as FAIR-HF and CONFIRM-HF,” said Dr Klaus Henning Jensen, Chief Medical Officer Vifor Pharma. “Iron deficiency is a frequent, yet often unrecognized co-morbidity in heart failure, and this trial makes a significant contribution to the growing body of evidence showing the importance of detecting and managing iron deficiency in patients after heart failure.”

On September 24, 2020 Vifor Pharma announced that overall AFFIRM-AHF narrowly missed the conventional 5% statistical significance on the primary composite endpoint, but numerically reduced total CV death and HF re-hospitalization events by 21% [RR 0.79; 95% CI 0.62-1.01; p=0.059]. Ferinject was well tolerated and without unexpected safety findings. No increase in mortality was seen and death from cardiovascular (CV) causes was similar between groups [RR 0.96; 95% CI 0.70-1.32].