UBS Announces Call Settlement Amount for the Series A ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN

UBS AG announced today the Call Settlement Amount for the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN due May 22, 2042 (the “Securities”), as set forth in the table below.

ETN Ticker ETN Name and Pricing Supplement* Call

Settlement

Amount CUSIP Call Settlement

Date SDYL ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged S&P Dividend ETN due May 22, 2042 $85.6837 90267L409 11/23/2020

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the pricing supplement for the Securities. The Securities are part of UBS AG’s Medium Term Notes, Series A, on which UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG are co-obligors. Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the product supplement and pricing supplement for the Securities.

On November 3, 2020, UBS AG announced the mandatory redemption of eleven Series A ETRACS ETNs, including the Securities. UBS will pay the applicable Call Settlement Amount to investors holding the Securities on the Call Settlement Date.

UBS has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-3 (Registration No. 333-225551) including a prospectus and supplements thereto with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the general offering of certain exchange-traded securities offered by UBS. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus, along with the applicable prospectus supplements, or product supplement and pricing supplements, as applicable, to understand fully the terms of the securities and other considerations that are important in making a decision about investing in the securities. For more information regarding the Securities, the product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the Securities can be accessed on EDGAR, the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov. The pricing supplement for the Securities is also available at the link included in Table-1 above.