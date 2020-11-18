 

Canada Goose Commits to Keeping the Planet Cold and the People on It Warm with Launch of HUMANATURE

Today, Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) introduces HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives. This purpose commitment is embedded across every aspect of the company’s operations. Keeping the planet cold through its Sustainable Impact Strategy, and people warm by honouring and invigorating communities, prioritizing philanthropic endeavors and building culture through the arts. HUMANATURE is the driving force of Canada Goose’s enduring purpose commitment.

The Standard Expedition Parka (Photo: Business Wire)

“The role of business has evolved – in today’s world, driving meaningful change is just as important as the bottom line,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO of Canada Goose. “We are steadfast in our commitment to strengthening our communities, protecting our planet and working towards a future for generations to come. Since 1957, we have been trusted to protect people from the elements and to keep them warm; now, through HUMANATURE, we are taking warmth to an even deeper societal level.”

Keeping the Planet Cold

Canada Goose has a decades long tradition of being a sustainably led company with its lifetime warranty and commitment to making its core products in Canada. The brand unveiled its Sustainable Impact Strategy in April, building on these core values and outlining its vision for the future. The brand continues to transform the way it does business – with sustainability at the forefront, while remaining dedicated to its function-first design.

In January 2021, Canada Goose will debut its most sustainable parka to date, the Standard Expedition Parka. The Standard, inspired by the iconic Expedition Parka, will help set the standard for the future of outerwear at Canada Goose. The Standard is made from recycled and undyed fabrics, lining and interlining, 100 per cent responsibly sourced down and reclaimed fur. The Standard Expedition Parka exemplifies the brand’s strategy and commitment to sustainability; the design generates 30 per cent less carbon, based on footprint, compared to the in-line Expedition Parka.

