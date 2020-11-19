Ping Identity Named One of 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work for During the COVID Crisis

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, was recognized as one of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies To Work For During the Covid Crisis in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor*, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. The list highlights 25 publicly traded companies—all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies—where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work during the first six months of the pandemic, according to employee feedback shared on Glassdoor.

The distinction placed Ping Identity at number 18 with an overall company rating of 4.4. The broader average across Glassdoor is 3.5. Ping Identity’s senior-leadership rating was 4.5, compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.2, while its positive business-outlook rating—indicating the percentage of employees who believe their employer’s business will get better in the next six months—was 80%. That compared to an average across Glassdoor of 51%.