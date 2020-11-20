Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Challenger Door

With over 20 years of manufacturing experience, Challenger Door, located in Nappanee, IN, specializes in providing innovative, quality doors and products to the RV, Cargo, and Transit industries. “The addition of Challenger Door’s customized quality products, commitment to exceptional customer service, and solid leadership, will allow us to continue our growth and provide top-of-the line product offerings and solutions to our customers,” said Jason Lippert, CEO and President of LCI.

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (“LCI”), a supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, has acquired substantially all of the business assets of Challenger Door, LLC (“Challenger Door”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded doors for the RV industry and products for specialty and cargo trailers.

“In a time when the recreational products industry is booming, this acquisition will allow LCI to increase our capacity and support our customers better than we ever have.”

“We’re excited to welcome the Challenger Door team to the LCI family,” said Ryan Smith, LCI Group President of North America. “In evaluating acquisitions, a top priority is to enhance our customers’ experience. Despite the challenging pandemic economy, we believe that this acquisition will continue to strengthen our ability to provide exceptional service and speed to our customers.”

About LCI Industries

From over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located throughout North America and Europe, LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCI, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. Additional information about LCI and its products can be found at www.lci1.com.