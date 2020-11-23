Baxter Announces U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance of Homechoice Claria with Sharesource

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global innovator in renal care, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Homechoice Claria automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) system with Sharesource connectivity platform. Homechoice Claria combines a simple user interface with the benefits of Sharesource, the only two-way remote patient management platform for patients on peritoneal dialysis in the U.S. Homechoice Claria is cleared for both adult and pediatric populations.1 The clearance follows the recent finalization of the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Choices (ETC) payment model, which aims to significantly increase the number of new patients with kidney failure who receive home dialysis and/or organ transplants.

“Our goal remains to expand accessibility to home-based therapy for U.S. patients with kidney failure,” said Gavin Campbell, general manager of Baxter’s U.S. Renal Care business. “Homechoice Claria with Sharesource will support accelerated home dialysis growth by bringing the benefits of a two-way connected automated peritoneal dialysis system combined with a simple, intuitive device to more patients in the U.S.”