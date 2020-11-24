 

Hudson Announces “Celebrate Books and Booksellers”

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE: HUD) (“Hudson” or “Company”), a North American travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations, today announced its “Celebrate Books and Booksellers” campaign, honoring powerful reads that sparked joy, fostered learning and inspired readers across North America throughout the year.

The year 2020 will long be remembered as unprecedented – from the global health crisis to the significant economic turmoil and record unemployment levels to the social justice movements. While challenging in so many ways, the past year also inspired many to pursue new and welcome conversations, engage in different forms of entertainment and even learn something new. Books were an essential element of this interaction and a welcome bright spot of 2020, providing both a world to escape into and a way to connect with the world.

“While challenging in so many ways, 2020 is a year that has made me feel especially grateful for the comforts and joys of life – the big ones like health and friendship, and the smaller ones like a park to walk in, or reading a book,” said Sara Hinckley, Senior Vice President of Books at Hudson. “Books both entertain and educate, and bring people together, even if socially distanced, by helping us see different perspectives and share the experience of loving the same books.”

Throughout the year, Hudson and its bookselling community worked hard to curate imaginative and eclectic book assortments that put fun, timely and relevant titles in the hands of readers, whether physically or virtually, and were perfect for avid bookworms and new book enthusiasts alike. “This year, I asked some of our best friends in bookselling, from all across Hudson, to Publishers, to Independent Booksellers, and more, to share the books both new and old that gave them a reason to celebrate or just provided a little comfort this year,” said Hinckley. “We received a wonderfully diverse selection of responses, from some amazing people, all of whom are fighting the good fight to keep bringing books to Hudson’s larger community of travelers through independent and alternative channels.”

