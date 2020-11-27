 

Biogen and Sage Therapeutics Announce Global Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Potential Breakthrough Therapies in Depression and Movement Disorders

  • Biogen and Sage enter into an agreement to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone and SAGE-324 in the U.S.
  • Biogen to receive exclusive license to develop and commercialize zuranolone and SAGE-324 outside of the U.S., excluding rights to zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea
  • Sage Therapeutics to receive $1.525 billion in cash comprised of an upfront payment of $875 million and a $650 million equity investment as well as potential milestone payments, profit sharing and royalties
  • Sage to host conference call Monday, November 30 at 8:00 a.m. ET
  • Biogen to host conference call Monday, November 30 at 9:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAGE) announced that they have executed a global collaboration and license agreement to jointly develop and commercialize zuranolone (SAGE-217) for major depressive disorder (MDD), postpartum depression (PPD) and other psychiatric disorders and SAGE-324 for essential tremor and other neurological disorders.

“We are excited about the potential to bring together Biogen’s leading capabilities in neuroscience with Sage’s deep expertise in psychiatry,” said Michel Vounatsos, Biogen’s Chief Executive Officer. “Major depressive disorder affects approximately 17 million people in the U.S. alone, and is a common co-morbidity of multiple neurological disorders in Biogen’s core therapeutic areas. There is a tremendous unmet medical need in depression, and we are optimistic about the potential for zuranolone to help transform the treatment of depression and address the stigma often associated with chronic use of antidepressants.”

“With the recent and pending data outputs for zuranolone and SAGE-324, the timing is right for a collaboration between two like-minded companies committed to patients and driven by a passion for neuroscience and brain health,” said Mike Cloonan, Chief Operating Officer at Sage Therapeutics. “Through this collaboration, Sage and Biogen have the potential to build something greater together than either could have done alone. We will leverage each other’s existing expertise while continuing to build new capabilities in our efforts to create paradigm shifts in the treatment of depression, PPD and essential tremor -- disorders that have gone too long with few treatment innovations. Additionally, the cash from the collaboration is expected to enable Sage to accelerate and expand value potential for its pipeline and will enhance Sage’s strategic, financial and operational flexibility as well as strengthening our multi-franchise approach.”

