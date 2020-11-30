3M and Rad AI Partner on AI-Powered Efficiencies for Radiology Reporting

“Rad AI and 3M share a common goal of helping radiology teams become stronger and more resilient in the face of growing demand, complex regulations and increased competition,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and Rad AI co-founder. “Working together, we can streamline radiology workflows so radiologists experience less burnout and can enjoy their daily practice to the fullest.” According to Chang, radiologists can experience total time savings of up to 24 percent by using Rad AI software to automatically generate customized report impressions as part of their standard speech-driven reporting workflow.

3M Health Information Systems and Rad AI have teamed up to offer Rad AI’s advanced technology for generating customized radiology report impressions integrated with 3M M*Modal Fluency for Imaging, 3M’s complete radiology reporting and workflow management solution. By building on the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of both companies, 3M and Rad AI will further streamline the reporting process, yielding substantial time savings for radiologists, alleviating burnout, and creating more time to focus on patient care.

3M Health Information Systems and Rad AI will demo the integrated workflow at RSNA 2020, the annual conference of the Radiological Society of North America which is scheduled for Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 in a virtual format.

Enhanced with computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD) technology, 3M Fluency for Imaging offers proactive, real-time clinical insights to radiologists, helping them close gaps in clinical documentation. Accurate documentation and coding are a critical focus for radiology practices given major changes to Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services coding scheduled for January 2021.

Abercrombie Radiology, an imaging services provider with 25 radiologists in Knoxville, TN, is using 3M Fluency for Imaging integrated with the 3M CodeAssist System for professional fee coding to promote coding compliance and accurate reimbursement. In a pilot of automated CAPD nudges for just three coding concepts, radiologists were able to capture greater documentation specificity for a projected annualized financial impact of $150,000 in increased reimbursement.

“Like all radiology practices, keeping pace with changing regulations is important to our financial health,” said Shannon Hampson, chief executive officer of Abercrombie Radiology. “3M M*Modal technology helps our radiologists document the full patient story in real-time, during their standard reporting workflow. We avoid back-end coding queries and corrections so our radiologists can focus on patient care. And it gives us confidence that our coding and reimbursement is as accurate as possible.”

Ranked #1 KLAS Category Leader, Front-End Speech Recognition, Imaging for 2020, 3M Fluency for Imaging combines advanced front-end speech recognition technology and integrated productivity enhancing tools for faster creation of higher quality diagnostic interpretations. Additionally, 3M M*Modal Scout provides AI-powered analytics that help monitor and improve overall clinical and business outcomes.

