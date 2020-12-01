 

Osisko Windfall Infill Drilling Very Good

Record Intercept of 13,634 g/t Au over 2.0 Metres

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing expansion and definition drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Infill drilling at Lynx has returned the highest-grade result at Windfall to date of 13,634 g/t Au over 2.0 metres including 90,700 g/t Au over 0.3 metres in hole WST-20-0543. This infill hole from the definition program is located 70 metres down plunge from WST-20-0310 (376 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, see Osisko news release dated June 23, 2020) and confirms the continuity of the Lynx 323 wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Today’s spectacular result, certainly one the highest gold grades in terms of metal factor (grade x width) ever reported, continues to demonstrate the exceptional high-grade characteristics of Lynx. Our infill drilling program continues to show the strength of our deposit, and is confirming both the continuity and high-grade nature of Windfall. We encourage people to go to our social media page or website and view some of the recent photos of the spectacular visible gold in this sample and other recent drill core coming from the ongoing work at Windfall.”

Hole No. From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Interval
(m) 		Au (g/t)
uncut 		Au (g/t)
 cut to
100 g/t 		Zone Corridor
WST-20-0543 74.0 76.0 2.0 13,634 30.0 Lynx
 Lynx_323
including 74.3 74.6 0.3 90,700 100

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth
(°) 		Dip
(°) 		Length
(m) 		UTM E UTM N Elevation Section
WST-20-0543 150 -40 144 453315 5435165 123 3575

WST-20-0543 intersected 13,634 g/t Au over 2.0 metres. Mineralization consists of up to 15% local visible gold and up to 5% disseminated pyrite hosted in an intensely silica flooded, sericitized, and strongly fuchsite altered gabbro.

