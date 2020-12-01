Record Intercept of 13,634 g/t Au over 2.0 Metres

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing expansion and definition drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



Infill drilling at Lynx has returned the highest-grade result at Windfall to date of 13,634 g/t Au over 2.0 metres including 90,700 g/t Au over 0.3 metres in hole WST-20-0543. This infill hole from the definition program is located 70 metres down plunge from WST-20-0310 (376 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, see Osisko news release dated June 23, 2020) and confirms the continuity of the Lynx 323 wireframe.