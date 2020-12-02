ITT Enidine Selected by Bell for the Bell 360 Invictus Prototype for U.S. Army Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) Program

As a teammate in Team Invictus, Enidine will work with Bell to produce passive Liquid Inertia Vibration Eliminator (LIVE) units. The Bell LIVE unit is a soft mounting for the aircraft transmission designed to cancel vibrations transmitted during flight. Benefits of this technology include reduction of noise and vibration, providing a more comfortable, smoother passenger ride and extending the lifespan of rotorcraft components.

ITT Inc. ’s (NYSE: ITT) Enidine brand today announces its teaming arrangement with leading aerospace manufacturer Bell Textron Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, to produce passive vibration control technology for the Bell 360 Invictus. Enidine joins eight other elite aerospace teammates in Bell’s mission to submit the Bell 360 competitive prototype to the U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program.

Enidine and the rest of Team Invictus are in the first stage of designing and developing the Bell 360 prototype, with the Army’s FARA program targeting a first flight for late Calendar Year 2022.

“At ITT, we serve as a committed teammate in moving the aerospace industry forward,” said Rob Hartman, Vice President of ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Aerospace business. “Teaming with industry leaders like Bell allows us to constantly innovate and build upon our robust portfolio of vibration isolation offerings, tailoring technology previously used in commercial applications for use in a mission-critical defense application suitable for the FARA program.”

Enidine has a long-trusted relationship working with Bell. Enidine first began providing LIVE units for Bell in the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X and the Bell 525 Relentless commercial aircraft. The LIVE unit’s vibration and energy absorption technology is qualified and certified on the Bell 505 commercial aircraft.

“By leveraging our work with the Bell 505 and 525, our team is adapting the LIVE technology to meet the needs of the Bell 360 Invictus prototype,” said Ryan Evans, Aerospace Product Manager with ITT’s Control Technologies business. “The LIVE unit utilizes two types of technologies offered in Enidine’s strong aerospace portfolio – elastomeric capabilities that make up the laminated bearings in the Bell LIVE unit and our hydraulic technology. Paired together, these technologies support the Bell LIVE unit and tune to the frequency within the rotorcraft, reducing vibration.”

Bell’s LIVE units will be on display in Bell’s Advanced Vertical Lift Center (AVLC). The exhibit, which is in development, will showcase a 3D rendering of the technology and will be on display for viewing by members of government, media, think tanks and others. For more information regarding Enidine’s defense solutions, please visit www.enidine-defense.com/rotorcraft.

This research was partially funded by the Government under Agreement No. No. W911W6-19-9-0002. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Government purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the Technology Development Directorate, or the U.S. Government.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2019 revenues of $2.85 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT’s Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation, defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005076/en/