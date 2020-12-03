 

Chicago Receives $7.2 Million from JPMorgan Chase’s AdvancingCities Challenge to Improve Access to Affordable Housing in Black and Latino Communities

JPMorgan Chase today announced Chicago is one of seven winning cities in its AdvancingCities Challenge, part of the firm’s $500 million, five-year initiative to drive inclusive growth and create greater economic opportunity in cities. A collaborative of seven organizations will receive a $7.2 million philanthropic investment to boost long-term homeownership through innovative new modular home construction, and financial products and coaching in South and West side neighborhoods, including Back of the Yards, North Lawndale, and Chicago Lawn.

This commitment will support the creation and preservation of over 150 affordable housing units for families and individuals between 60-120% area median income. It builds on JPMorgan Chase’s recent $30 billion commitment to advance racial equity and aligns with Chicago’s INVEST South/West plan, which seeks to invest $750 million in public funding over the next three years to attract private capital.

The effort will be led by The Resurrection Project, in collaboration with Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council, Peace and Education Coalition of the Back of the Yards Neighborhood, Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation, Capital Good Fund, Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, and Southwest Organizing Project. Together, these organizations aim to help strengthen recovery efforts in Chicago, and address the needs of Black and Latino communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and decades of underinvestment.

With the support from JPMorgan Chase, the collaborative will increase the supply of quality, affordable housing through a modular construction model, which will also add new construction jobs for local residents and begin to close the appraisal gap. Additionally, the collaborative will address the needs of current homeowners and first-time homebuyers to help close the racial homeownership gap for Black and Latino residents. This includes:

  • providing homeownership and consumer lending products for first-time homebuyers and long-term homeowners, like second mortgage loans and rehab loans;
  • creating new financial education and counseling programs that help improve residents’ credit worthiness through low-cost consumer loans and financial coaching; and
  • providing trainings for residents on how to use their collective voice to engage their communities.

“As a leader in building healthier communities, receiving this award is a great achievement for The Resurrection Project (TRP)” said Marisa Novara, Department of Housing Commissioner. “The investment by JPMorgan Chase in AdvancingCities in Chicago is a great testament to the City’s leadership in community development. This City stands ready to work with TRP, its partners and Chase to rebuild communities through homeownership.”

