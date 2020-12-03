 

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. – C

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.12.2020, 15:10  |  67   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) between January 15, 2016 and October 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Citigroup investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Citigroup class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1999.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or concealed and/or failed to disclose: (1) Citigroup’s failure to implement and maintain an enterprise-wide risk management and compliance risk management program, internal controls, or a data governance program commensurate with the Company’s size, complexity, and risk profile; (2) Citigroup’s failure to establish an effective risk governance framework; (3) Citigroup’s failure to establish enterprise-wide risk management policies, standards, and frameworks necessary to adequately identify, measure, monitor, and control risks ; (4) Citigroup’s failure to establish effective front-line units, independent risk management, internal audit, and control functions; (5) Citigroup’s failure to develop and execute on a comprehensive plan to address data governance deficiencies, including data quality errors and failure to produce timely and accurate management and regulatory reporting; (6) that Citigroup had failed to make the investments required to address its regulatory shortcomings; (7) that the Company had failed to implement and establish the requisite internal controls, risk management and data governance processes to comply with regulatory requirements, existing consent orders, and applicable laws and regulations; (8) that the Company was currently exposed to significant financial and operational risk, including risk from outdated and manual processes that left the Company susceptible to material accounting errors; (9) that the Company was currently suffering from material deficiencies in its policies, procedures and practices applicable to data integrity and data governance and had failed to develop and execute on a plan to address these deficiencies as required by regulators; (10) that the Company lacked the required personnel with appropriate training, experience and authority to implement the required risk management and internal controls; and (11) that as a result of the foregoing, the Company had engaged in unsafe and unsound business practices that exposed it to heightened regulatory, legal, business and reputational risks. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Seite 1 von 2
Citigroup Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. – C Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) between January 15, 2016 and October 12, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors ...
Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
CrowdStrike Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FedEx to Acquire ShopRunner to Expand E-Commerce Capabilities
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
America’s Mayors Sound the Alarm on Long-Term Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic on their Cities, According to New Survey
02.12.20
Citi Named World’s Best Digital Bank 2020 by Global Finance Magazine
01.12.20
Citi Private Bank Law Firm Group and Hildebrandt Consulting Issue 2021 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory
01.12.20
Credit Suisse nominiert Lloyds-Chef als Verwaltungsratspräsident
25.11.20
Citigroup CFO Mark Mason to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2020 U.S. Financial Services Conference
19.11.20
Citi Foundation Provides $15 Million in Support to 30 Community Development Financial Institutions Across the U.S.
19.11.20
Citi Named World’s Best Foreign Exchange Bank by Global Finance
19.11.20
Citi Selects Mastercard as Network Partner for the Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
18.11.20
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
16.11.20
Tatsuo Tanaka to Retire as Citi Japan Chairman, Vice Chairman Fumiaki Kurahara Appointed as Next Chairman