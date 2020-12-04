 

Free Yourself From Noise and Enjoy THX Certified Audio With the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020   

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds, featuring both THX Certified audio for high-fidelity sound and advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation to achieve an unrivaled, undisturbed listening experience with crisp, clear audio and impactful bass, ready for any situation – no matter if you are on the go or working from home.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro true wireless earbuds with THX Certified audio, Advanced Hybrid ANC and multiple fit options including Comply foam eartips allows you to enjoy entertainment and games on the go without distraction.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro true wireless earbuds with THX Certified audio, Advanced Hybrid ANC and multiple fit options including Comply foam eartips allows you to enjoy entertainment and games on the go without distraction. (Photo: Business Wire)

As with the fan-favorite standard Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, the Pro model features convenient touch controls and voice assistance compatibility, a customized low latency Bluetooth connection and extended battery life with the recharging case. A comfortable, secure fit with enhanced noise isolation is guaranteed by an in-ear design and the inclusion of premium memory foam Comply ear tips. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are also IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection.

“The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are a superior mobile accessory for everyday users and mobile gamers who demand quality audio and customizable fit,” says John Moore, Head of Sales & Marketing, Growth Peripherals at Razer. “Users will enjoy incredible fit, premium audio, and undisturbed low latency sound for movies, music, games, as well as voice and video calls – all in a tiny package that fits in your pocket.”

Advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for an undisturbed experience

The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses hybrid ANC to nullify both external and unwanted internal noise by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously, combined with an enhanced passive noise isolation solution. This is achieved by incorporating two external (feedforward) and two internal (feedback) microphones to deliver the intended sound in crystal clear fashion.

THX Certified Audio

To achieve the stringent requirements for THX Certification, fine details such as frequency range and response are evaluated, and the device must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes. The certification process also demands great sound isolation, which the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro addresses with an in-ear design for a snugger fit. Customized levels of comfort or acoustic options are provided by Comply black premium foam ear tips or from one of the six sets of silicone tips included in various sizes and materials.

