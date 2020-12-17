 

Unify Office by RingCentral Deployed by Atos to 30,000 Employees Across 20 Countries

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that Atos SE (CAC40: ATO), a global leader in digital transformation is deploying Unify Office by RingCentral to over 30,000 workers in over 20 countries.

“At RingCentral our mission is bringing the benefits of cloud-based communications to businesses everywhere,” said Anand Eswaran, RingCentral’s president and chief operating officer. “Companies are having to adapt to support a dispersed, remote workforce. Cloud-based business communications combines flexibility, reliability and security with high quality video, team messaging, and a cloud phone system to provide the perfect solution for remote workers. It’s fantastic to see how quickly Atos is deploying a cloud-based communications solution to enable its workforce to be highly productive while working from anywhere.”

“We’re helping many of the world’s leading large enterprises and government agencies to digitally transform their workplaces during this most challenging time. Being a trusted advisor to our clients means it’s critical our experts can work where and when they’re needed,” said Robert Vassoyan, Head of UCC at Atos. “Enabling our workforce with Unify Office by RingCentral integrated with Microsoft Teams will allow them to get work done from anywhere. It’s a great example of how deeply integrated cloud-based communications is becoming the heart of enterprise digital transformation.”

Unify Office by RingCentral will be integrated by direct routing into Atos’ Microsoft Teams digital workplace environment providing a seamless single pane of glass for communications both internally and externally.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

