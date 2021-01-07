Adler Group: Successful closing of disposals - EUR 850m of proceeds used to repay existing debt fueling financial synergies

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal Adler Group S.A.: Successful closing of disposals - EUR 850m of proceeds used to repay existing debt fueling financial synergies 07.01.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Successfully closed the disposal of non-strategic development projects and of c. 5,000 residential units

- Proceeds of EUR 850m to be used to repay existing debt

- Further step on the path to achieve targeted financial synergies

- Strengthening the capital structure and further improving the LTV



Berlin, 7 January 2021 - Consus Real Estate AG, a 94% subsidiary of Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group"), has successfully completed the disposal of 24 non-strategic projects.

Together with proceeds received from the successful closing of the disposal of c. 5,000 residential units as announced in September 2020, Adler Group generated total proceeds in the amount of EUR 850m. These proceeds will be used to repay existing debt to further smoothen the maturity profile and to reduce the average cost of debt. The closing of these disposals is a further step to achieve the targeted financial synergies.

The receipt of the proceeds strengthens Adler Group's capital structure and contributes to the deleveraging plan of the Group reducing the LTV to 50%.

