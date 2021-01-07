 

ADC Therapeutics Initiates Expanded Access Program for Loncastuximab Tesirine in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 13:15  |  54   |   |   

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors, announced today the initiation of an expanded access program (EAP) for loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) for patients in the U.S. with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The EAP is for patients who cannot be treated by currently available drugs, cell therapy, or clinical trials.

“We are pleased to offer an expanded access program for Lonca in the U.S., which will enable access to the therapy for eligible patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL,” said Jay Feingold, MD, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “This program reflects ADC Therapeutics’ commitment to confronting cancer with the full potential of our science and bringing unique, targeted therapies and hope to patients and their families.”

Lonca is an investigational agent for which safety and efficacy have not yet been established. A Biologics License Application for Lonca for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL is currently under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been granted priority review status. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target date of May 21, 2021.

To qualify for the Lonca EAP, patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL are required to meet certain inclusion / exclusion criteria. Requests for expanded access to Lonca must be made by a licensed, treating physician in the U.S.

For more information about the Lonca EAP, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/expanded-access-program/. For inquiries about the Lonca EAP, please contact eap@adctherapeutics.com.

About Loncastuximab Tesirine

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) is an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against human CD19 and conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer cytotoxin. Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, Lonca is designed to be internalized by the cell, following which the warhead is released. The warhead is designed to bind irreversibly to DNA to create highly potent interstrand cross-links that block DNA strand separation, thus disrupting essential DNA metabolic processes such as replication and ultimately resulting in cell death. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Seite 1 von 3
ADC Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ADC Therapeutics Initiates Expanded Access Program for Loncastuximab Tesirine in the U.S. ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT), a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Nature Methods Selects Spatially-Resolved Transcriptomics as the Method of the Year for 2020
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
SC Health Corp. Enters into a Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire a Next Generation Developer ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
ADC Therapeutics nimmt am SternIR Virtual Corporate Access Event teil
04.01.21
ADC Therapeutics to Participate in SternIR Virtual Corporate Access Event
16.12.20
ADC Therapeutics und Overland Pharma gründen strategisches Joint Venture zur Ausweitung der Entwicklung und Vermarktung von ADC-Medikamenten im Großraum China und Singapur, beraten von MSQ Ventures
14.12.20
ADC Therapeutics und Overland Pharmaceuticals melden Gründung von Overland ADCT BioPharma zur Entwicklung und Vermarktung von Lonca und anderen AWK für hämatologische und solide Tumorindikationen in Großchina und Singapur
14.12.20
ADC Therapeutics and Overland Pharmaceuticals Announce Formation of Overland ADCT BioPharma to Develop and Commercialize Lonca and other ADCs for Hematologic and Solid Tumor Indications in Greater China and Singapore
08.12.20
ADC Therapeutics gibt aktualisierte klinische Daten zu den Antikörper-Wirkstoff-Konjugat-Programmen Loncastuximab-Tesirin (Lonca) und Camidanlumab-Tesirin (Cami) bekannt