Calix to Participate in Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Management will also host a group presentation the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A link for the live webcast, as well as a replay of the archived webcast, can be found on the investor relations section of Calix's website at http://investor-relations.calix.com.