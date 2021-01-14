Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal Ring in the United States

“The launch of a generic version of NuvaRing Vaginal Ring in the U.S. is an important addition to Teva’s generic portfolio,” said Christine Baeder, SVP, Chief Operating Officer US Generics, Teva USA. “With more than 40 generic products in our existing woman’s health portfolio, we are proud to add another accessible contraception option.”

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the availability of a generic version of NuvaRing 1 (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring), 0.120 mg/0.015 mg per day, in the U.S. Teva’s AB-rated and bioequivalent etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring, is an estrogen/progestin combination hormonal contraceptive (CHC) indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy.

With nearly 550 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with over 100 pending first-to-files in the U.S. Currently, one in ten generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.

Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring products have annual sales of more than $837 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of November 2020.

About Etonogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal Ring

Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring is indicated for use by females of reproductive age to prevent pregnancy. Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol is a flexible birth control vaginal ring inserted in the vagina. The ring is to remain in place for 3 weeks (21 days). It is removed for one week (7 days) and a new vaginal ring is inserted on the same day of the week it was inserted in the previous cycle.

Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring contains a combination of a progestin and estrogen, 2 kinds of female hormones. Birth control methods that contain both an estrogen and a progestin are called combination hormonal contraceptives (CHCs).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring?

Do not use etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring if you smoke cigarettes and are over 35 years old. Smoking increases your risk of serious cardiovascular side effects (heart and blood vessel problems) from combination hormonal contraceptives (CHCs), including death from heart attack, blood clots or stroke. This risk increases with age and the number of cigarettes you smoke.

Hormonal birth control methods help to lower the chances of becoming pregnant. They do not protect against HIV infection (AIDS) and other sexually transmitted infections.

How well does etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring work?

Your chance of getting pregnant depends on how well you follow the directions for using etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring. The better you follow the directions, the less chance you have of getting pregnant.

Based on the results of a US clinical study, approximately 1 to 3 women out of 100 women may get pregnant during the first year they use etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring.

Who should not use etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring?

Do not use etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring if you:

smoke and are over 35 years old

have or have had blood clots in your arms, legs, eyes, or lungs

have an inherited problem with your blood that makes it clot more than normal

have had a stroke

have had a heart attack

have certain heart valve problems or heart rhythm problems that can cause blood clots to form in the heart

have high blood pressure that medicine can't control

have diabetes with kidney, eye, nerve, or blood vessel damage

have certain kinds of severe migraine headaches with aura, numbness, weakness, or changes in vision, or have any migraine headaches if you are over age 35

have liver disease, including liver tumors

take any Hepatitis C drug combination containing ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir, with or without dasabuvir. This may increase levels of the liver enzyme “alanine aminotransferase” (ALT) in the blood

have unexplained vaginal bleeding

are pregnant or think you may be pregnant. Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring is not for pregnant women

have or have had breast cancer or any cancer that is sensitive to female hormones

are allergic to etonogestrel, ethinyl estradiol or any of the ingredients in etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring. See the list of ingredients in etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring at the end of this leaflet

Hormonal birth control methods may not be a good choice for you if you have ever had jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes) caused by pregnancy or related to previous use of hormonal birth control.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have ever had any of the conditions listed above. Your healthcare provider can suggest another method of birth control.

What should I tell my healthcare provider before using etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring?

Before you use etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring tell your healthcare provider if you:

have any medical conditions

smoke

are pregnant or think you are pregnant

recently had a baby

recently had a miscarriage or abortion

have a family history of breast cancer

have or have had breast nodules, fibrocystic disease, an abnormal breast x-ray, or abnormal mammogram

use tampons and have a history of toxic shock syndrome

have been diagnosed with depression

have had liver problems including jaundice during pregnancy

have or have had elevated cholesterol or triglycerides

have or have had gallbladder, liver, heart, or kidney disease

have diabetes

have a history of jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes) caused by pregnancy (also called cholestasis of pregnancy)

have a history of scanty or irregular menstrual periods

have any condition that makes the vagina become irritated easily

have or have had high blood pressure

have or have had migraines or other headaches or seizures

are scheduled for surgery. Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring may increase your risk of blood clots after surgery. You should stop using etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring at least 4 weeks before you have surgery and not restart it until at least 2 weeks after your surgery

are scheduled for any laboratory tests. Certain blood tests may be affected by hormonal birth control methods

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Hormonal birth control methods that contain estrogen, like etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring, may decrease the amount of milk you make. A small amount of hormones from etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring may pass into your breast milk. Consider another non-hormonal method of birth control until you are ready to stop breastfeeding

have (or have ever had) an allergic reaction while using etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring, including hives, swelling of the face, lips, tongue, and/or throat causing difficulty in breathing or swallowing (anaphylaxis and/or angioedema)

Tell your healthcare provider about all medicines and herbal products you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.

Some medicines and herbal products may make hormonal birth control less effective, including, but not limited to:

certain anti-seizure medicines (such as barbiturates, carbamazepine, felbamate, oxcarbazepine, phenytoin, rufinamide and topiramate)

medicine to treat fungal infections (griseofulvin)

certain combinations of HIV medicines, (such as nelfinavir, ritonavir, darunavir/ritonavir, (fos)amprenavir/ritonavir, lopinavir/ritonavir, and tipranavir/ritonavir)

certain hepatitis C (HCV) medicines (such as boceprevir and telaprevir)

non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (such as efavirenz and nevirapine)

medicine to treat tuberculosis (such as rifampicin and rifabutin)

medicine to treat high blood pressure in the vessels of the lung (bosentan)

medicine to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (aprepitant)

St John’s wort

Use an additional barrier contraceptive method (such as a male condom with spermicide) when you take medicines that may make etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring less effective. Since the effect of another medicine on etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring may last up to 28 days after stopping the medicine, it is necessary to use the additional barrier contraceptive method for that long to help prevent you from becoming pregnant. While using etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring, you should not use certain female barrier contraceptive methods such as a vaginal diaphragm, cervical cap or female condom as your back-up method of birth control because etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring may interfere with the correct placement and position of a diaphragm, cervical cap or female condom.

Some medicines and grapefruit juice may increase the level of ethinyl estradiol in your blood if used together, including:

the pain reliever acetaminophen

ascorbic acid (vitamin C)

medicines that affect how your liver breaks down other medicines (such as itraconazole, ketoconazole, voriconazole, fluconazole, clarithromycin, erythromycin, and diltiazem)

certain HIV medicines (atazanavir/ritonavir and indinavir)

non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (such as etravirine)

medicines to lower cholesterol such as atorvastatin and rosuvastatin

Hormonal birth control methods may interact with lamotrigine, a medicine used for seizures. This may increase the risk of seizures, so your healthcare provider may need to adjust your dose of lamotrigine.

Women on thyroid replacement therapy may need increased doses of thyroid hormone.

Ask your healthcare provider if you are not sure if you take any of the medicines listed above. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your doctor and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.

What are the possible side effects of using etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring?

See “What is the most important information I should know about etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring?”

Etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring may cause serious side effects, including:

blood clots. Like pregnancy, combination hormonal birth control methods increase the risk of serious blood clots (see following graph), especially in women who have other risk factors, such as smoking, obesity, or age greater than 35. This increased risk is highest when you first start using a combination hormonal birth control method or when you restart the same or different combination hormonal birth control method after not using it for a month or more. Talk with your healthcare provider about your risk of getting a blood clot before using etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring or before deciding which type of birth control is right for you.

In some studies of women who used etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring, the risk of getting a blood clot was similar to the risk in women who used combination birth control pills.

Other studies have reported that the risk of blood clots was higher for women who use combination birth control pills containing desogestrel (a progestin similar to the progestin in etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring) than for women who use combination birth control pills that do not contain desogestrel.

It is possible to die or be permanently disabled from a problem caused by a blood clot, such as heart attack or stroke. Some examples of serious blood clots are blood clots in the:

legs (deep vein thrombosis)

lungs (pulmonary embolus)

eyes (loss of eyesight)

heart (heart attack)

brain (stroke)

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have:

leg pain that does not go away

sudden shortness of breath

sudden blindness, partial or complete

severe pain or pressure in your chest

sudden, severe headache unlike your usual headaches

weakness or numbness in an arm or leg, or trouble speaking

yellowing of the skin or eyeballs

Other serious risks include:

Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). Some of the symptoms are much the same as the flu, but they can become serious very quickly. Call your healthcare provider or get emergency treatment right away if you have the following symptoms:

sudden high fever

vomiting

diarrhea

fainting or feeling faint when standing up a sunburn-like rash

muscle aches

dizziness

allergic reaction, including hives, swelling of the face, lips, tongue, and/or throat causing difficulty in breathing or swallowing (anaphylaxis and/or angioedema)

liver problems, including liver tumors

high blood pressure

gallbladder problems

accidental insertion into bladder

symptoms of a problem called angioedema if you already have a family history of angioedema

The most common side effects of etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring are:

tissue irritation inside your vagina or on your cervix

headache (including migraine)

mood changes (including depression, especially if you had depression in the past). Call your healthcare provider immediately if you have any thoughts of harming yourself.

etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring problems, including the ring slipping out or causing discomfort

nausea and vomiting

vaginal discharge

weight gain

vaginal discomfort

breast pain, discomfort, or tenderness

painful menstrual periods

abdominal pain

acne

less sexual desire

Some women have spotting or light bleeding during etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring use. If these symptoms occur, do not stop using etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring. The problem will usually go away. If it doesn’t go away, check with your healthcare provider.

Other side effects seen with etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring include breast discharge; vaginal injury (including pain, discomfort, and bleeding) associated with broken rings; and penis discomfort of the partner (such as irritation, rash, itching).

Less common side effects seen with combination hormonal birth control include:

Blotchy darkening of your skin, especially on your face

High blood sugar, especially in women who already have diabetes

High fat (cholesterol, triglycerides) levels in the blood

There have been reports of the ring becoming stuck to the vaginal tissue and having to be removed by a healthcare provider. Call your healthcare provider if you are unable to remove your etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring.

Tell your healthcare provider about any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please read the Patient Information Leaflet in the accompanying full Prescribing Information and Boxed Warning.

For more information, please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, including the Boxed Warning. A copy may be requested from Teva U.S. Medical Information at 888-TEVA-USA (888-838-2872), druginfo@tevapharm.com, or Teva’s Public Relations or Investor Relations contacts.

