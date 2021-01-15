 

 Cresco Labs Announces Pricing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.01.2021, 15:27  |  66   |   |   

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the pricing of its previously announced best efforts overnight marketed offering (the "Offering") of subordinate voting shares (the "Offered Securities") of the Company at a price of C$16.00 per share for a total gross proceeds of approximately US$125 Million. The issue price represents a 3.3% discount to the last close of the Company's subordinate voting shares traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange as of January 14, 2021. 100% of the Offering is expected to be purchased by a total of seven new and existing institutional investors, including current shareholder, Wasatch Global Investors.

The Offered Securities will be offered in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated July 25, 2019 (collectively, the "Prospectus") and in the United States on a private placement basis to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to enter into an agency agreement with the agents and file the prospectus supplement describing the terms of the Offering with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about January 21, 2021 and will be subject to market and other customary conditions, including the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In addition, the Company intends to grant the agents a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Securities pursuant to the proposed Offering on the same terms and conditions to cover over-allotments.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for organic and inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

Copies of the Prospectus, following filing of the prospectus supplement, may be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Company and the proposed Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision.

Seite 1 von 3


Cresco Labs Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Randsburg Gold Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

 Cresco Labs Announces Pricing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or the “Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the pricing of its previously announced best efforts overnight marketed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Totenpass - The New Paradigm in the Permanent Storage of Precious Digital Data
Brunswick Bancorp Reports 2020 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and ...
Teva Announces Launch of a Generic Version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol) Vaginal ...
Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 28, 2021
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Pfizer’s XALKORI (crizotinib) Approved by FDA for ALK-positive Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma in ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Datto Named to Ransomware Task Force by Institute for Security and Technology
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04:06 Uhr
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
10.01.21
8 Aktien, die 2021 das Investment verdoppeln könnten
07.01.21
Cresco Labs Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
29.12.20
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
27.12.20
4 Aktien, die sich unter Biden bis 2024 verdreifachen könnten
23.12.20
Cresco Labs Opens Tenth Illinois Sunnyside Dispensary in Naperville
22.12.20
Cresco Labs Recognized by Clio Cannabis for Marketing Creative Excellence
22.12.20
Cresco Labs Extends Partnership With Top-selling California Cannabis Brand, Kings Garden
18.12.20
Cresco Labs’ Good News Brand Expands Into Michigan

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.01.21
53
Randsburg Gold Corp.