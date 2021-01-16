 

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp Announces Its Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.01.2021, 00:27  |  16   |   |   

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink: CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the fourth quarter, and full year 2020.

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp today reported net income of $1,291,283 or $0.69 per share for full year 2020, compared to $1,404,144 or $0.83 per share for year ended 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter totaled $554,076, compared to $355,323 for fourth quarter 2019. All results are unaudited.

2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share $0.68 for twelve months ended 2020 versus $0.82 per share for twelve months ended 2019.
  • Net book value per share increased to $10.22, compared to $9.52 from one year ago.
  • Annualized return on average asset (ROAA) was 0.77% and annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 6.74% for twelve months ended 2020, compared to 1.07% and 9.02% for twelve months ended 2019, respectively.
  • Total assets ended the year at $190.3 million, compared to $140.7 million as of December 30, 2019, an increase of 35.3%. Totals assets increased $10.2 million, or 5.7%, during the fourth quarter 2020.
  • Gross loans were $88.5 million at year end, versus $75.9 million at December 31, 2019. Loans, net of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), totaled $78.8 million which represents a 3.7% increase over 2019.
  • Total deposits increased 39.11% to $168.1 million for the year, compared to $120.8 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Net interest margin was 3.73%, including SBA PPP loans, and 3.52%, excluding PPP loans, compared to 4.28% for 2019.
  • Cost of funds was 0.17%, compared to 0.26% in 2019.
  • Asset quality remains strong with classified loans to Tier 1 Capital of 1.38% at December 31, 2020.
  • Continue to be FIVE Star-rated from Bauer Financial, which is their highest rating.
  • We continue to far exceed the minimum Community Bank Leverage Ratio.

“Our local economy remains stable with minimal negative effect from the pandemic. Inward migration to Kootenai County has increased for both businesses and consumers, which created a strong demand in the real estate market in the latter half of 2020. Idaho leads the nation with over 90% of small businesses that are open and operating.

“Earnings declined from prior year as a result of lower interest rates, significant expenses related to our core system conversion, and a full year of operation for our Post Falls branch. Revenue earned from originating Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans was a significant contribution to our bottom line. We experienced strong deposit growth with three of our four branches growing between 34% - 41% while our newest branch grew 200%. Historically low interest rates continue to put pressure on our net interest margin, but our strong core deposit base allowed us to reduce our funding costs to offset lost revenue. During the fourth quarter, we began processing PPP forgiveness with 59% of our loans forgiven, which was 100% of those submitted for forgiveness. Although credit quality remains strong, we added $160,500 to our loan loss provision during the second half of the year due to the uncertainty over the coming months. Loan demand has increased in recent months, allowing us to reallocate assets from cash or low yielding investment into loans at a significantly higher yield,” said Wes Veach, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda, is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with branches in Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, and Kellogg.

For more information, visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach at 208-415-5006.

Balance Sheet Overview
(Unaudited)
 
December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019 		September 30,
2020
Assets:
Cash and due from banks

$ 37,449,865

 

$ 9,026,080

 

$ 19,063,011

 

Securities available for sale, at fair value

56,392,216

 

47,139,257

 

53,274,459

 

Net Loans

86,477,766

 

74,445,557

 

97,674,625

 

Other assets

10,020,658

 

10,055,195

 

10,145,441

 

Total assets

$ 190,340,505

 

$ 140,666,089

 

$ 180,157,536

 

 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Total deposits

$ 168,079,796

 

$ 120,822,376

 

$ 158,299,338

 

Borrowings

298,265

 

360,764

 

313,890

 

Capital lease liability

561,518

 

620,684

 

571,103

 

Other liabilities

1,089,168

 

522,572

 

982,421

 

Shareholders' equity

20,311,758

 

18,339,693

 

19,990,784

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 190,340,505

 

$ 140,666,089

 

$ 180,157,536

 

 
Ratios:
Return on average assets

0.77

%

1.07

%

0.61

%

Return on average equity

6.74

%

9.02

%

5.24

%

Community bank leverage ratio(1)

10.04

%

12.36

%

10.45

%

Net interest margin (YTD) (1)

3.73

%

4.28

%

3.62

%

Net interest margin without PPP (YTD) (1)

3.52

%

4.28

%

3.42

%

Efficiency ratio (YTD) (1)

74.37

%

68.45

%

79.36

%

Nonperforming assets to tier 1 capital (1)

1.38

%

1.80

%

1.49

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.14

%

0.22

%

0.15

%

 
(1) denotes bank-only ratios
Income Statement Overview
(unaudited)
 
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
2020 		December 31,
2019
Interest income

$ 6,094,257

$ 5,573,694

Interest Expense

266,706

322,465

Net interest income

5,827,551

5,251,229

Loan loss provision

160,500

-

Noninterest income

763,574

779,501

Salaries and employee benefits

2,516,236

2,114,504

Occupancy Expense

553,973

496,787

Other noninterest expense

1,826,315

1,500,080

Income before income taxes

1,534,101

1,919,359

Income tax expense

242,818

515,215

Net income

$ 1,291,283

$ 1,404,144

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coeur d’Alene Bancorp Announces Its Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results Coeur d’Alene Bancorp (OTC Pink: CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce its results for the fourth quarter, and full year 2020. Coeur d’Alene Bancorp today reported net income of $1,291,283 or $0.69 per share for full year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles partners with Wipro to establish its first Global Digital Hub in India
Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
Cresco Labs Announces Proposed Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
TOTAL: Main Indicators
Citigroup Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) on ...
 Cresco Labs Announces Pricing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Accenture Acquires Wolox, Boosting Cloud First and Digital Transformation Capabilities in Argentina ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity