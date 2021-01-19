Semtech and Digital Matter Announce New Battery-Powered Indoor/Outdoor Asset Tracker Using LoRa Edge

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced Digital Matter, a leading supplier of GPS and Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and device management software, has utilized Semtech’s LoRa Edge asset management platform to develop the Yabby Edge, an innovative battery-powered tracking device for indoor/outdoor asset management. The LoRa Edge (LR1110) platform significantly reduces the cost and complexity of IoT asset management in key applications such as pallet and warehouse equipment tracking, inventory and shipment management, trolley, cart and container tracking, medical equipment management, and more.

“Battery life, device size and cost are the three biggest factors we see when deploying asset management solutions, particularly for low cost assets such as pallets,” said Ken Everett, CEO and Founder, Digital Matter. “By utilizing Semtech’s latest multi-technology geolocation solution, the Yabby Edge ticks all three boxes with low power consumption and incredible battery life, even at more aggressive tracking parameters, compact, concealable and ultra-rugged housing, and manufactured at a price point that enables large-scale deployments.”

The Yabby Edge features advanced Cloud-based location calculations, significantly reducing power consumption and extending battery life for up to 12 years. Location data can be easily forwarded to any customer platform or system for simple integration and device settings can be configured to fit any tracking application.

“Semtech’s LoRa Edge platform, with its multi-technology hardware, its LoRa Basics Modem-E native modem software operating on the LoRaWAN protocol, and its LoRa Cloud geolocation and device and application services, simplify and accelerate the development of IoT solutions,” said Sree Durbha, Director of Product Management in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Digital Matter’s new solution will help customers deploy ultra-low power and cost effective solutions in a variety of industry verticals and should dramatically increase the rate of adoption of LoRa in the IoT ecosystem.”