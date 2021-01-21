 

Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 22:20  |  64   |   |   

Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, is pleased to announce that, in connection with its bought deal offering (the “Offering”) previously announced on January 14, 2021, it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each province of Canada, other than Quebéc, and entered into an underwriting agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Underwriter”) dated January 20, 2021 (the “Underwriting Agreement”).

Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 30,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$15,000,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) for a period of 36 months following the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.70 per Warrant Share. The Company also granted the Underwriter an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 Units at the Issue Price for a period of 30 days following the Closing. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in its entirety, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be C$17,250,000.

Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Underwriter shall be paid (i) a cash commission equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and (ii) such number of warrants equal to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering, with each warrant exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 36 months from the Closing Date to acquire one Unit at the Issue Price. Additionally, the Company shall pay the Underwriter a corporate finance fee equal to that number of Units which is equal to 2.5% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering.

Seite 1 von 4


Mydecine Innovations Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Adtalem Issues Statement
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:15 Uhr
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
20.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
20.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
19.01.21
Rendite-Garant 2021 : Wenn GEWINNE wie PILZE aus dem Boden sprießen! HAMMER-PERFORMANCE bei dieser frischen IPO-AKTIE hält an!
11.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Gordon Neal to Board of Directors and Dean Ditto as Chief Financial Officer
08.01.21
Meilenstein im Milliardenmarkt: Psyched Wellness beginnt präklinische Studie! Einzigartiges Businessmodell ohne große Konkurrenz!
07.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
05.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie University in Australia

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
41
High Washington