 

Extra Holidays and Punxsutawney Phil Unite to Offer a Bright Outlook for All Travelers on Groundhog Day, Shadow or Not

In the thick of winter, there’s a ray of hope for warmer days ahead…and it all comes down to Punxsutawney Phil’s fateful forecast on February 2. To celebrate the promise of an early spring, or to help us get back into hibernation mode for a few more weeks of winter, online travel provider Extra Holidays has joined forces with the furry forecaster and his Inner Circle to offer 30% off seven-night stays at select sun and ski vacation club resort destinations – subject to Phil’s prediction – sure to help get everyone out of the winter blues.

Depending on Punxsutawney Phil's prediction, you could get 30% off at the Club Wyndham Steamboat Springs resort through Extra Holidays.

On February 2, families can take in the highly anticipated outcome of Groundhog Day with 30% off a seven-night stay – with the location depending on the “Seer of Seers” prediction. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, families can enjoy a winter destination such as WorldMark Bend – Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend, Ore.; or, if he doesn’t, plan a warm weather getaway at a spring destination, like Club Wyndham Ocean Walk in Daytona Beach, Fla. For a complete list of participating resorts, visit www.extraholidays.com/hibernate.

“Groundhog Day is a fun tradition that breaks the monotony of winter, bringing together friends and family over something we can all agree will make everyone’s life a bit brighter – a great weather forecast,” said Heena Patel, Vice President of Extra Holidays. “Especially this year, we know families need something fun to look forward to. A winter or spring family vacation at a resort that offers all the comforts of a home away from home will make the winter blues a thing of the past. Here’s to hoping for sunny, warm days in our near future – no matter what Phil sees.”

“The Punxsutawney Groundhog Inner Circle and Punxsutawney Phil are excited to partner with Extra Holidays to offer travelers a bright outlook. With Groundhog Day being virtual, we invite you to watch live on February 2 to see what Phil's prediction is and whether vacationers can enjoy a continued hibernation mode or a spring getaway this year," said Jeff Grube, Sky Painter Marketing Committee Head.

Extra Holidays is an online vacation platform that unlocks access to vacation club resorts for non-timeshare owners including popular brands WorldMark by Wyndham and Club Wyndham. All resorts feature spacious apartment-style accommodations, most with separate living/dining areas, a fully-equipped kitchen and multiple bedrooms. Plus, guests can spend their last days of hibernation or the first taste of spring with peace of mind thanks to the rigorous cleanliness protocols implemented at all Club Wyndham and WorldMark by Wyndham resorts through its Vacation Ready program.

