 

C.H. Robinson Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Key Metrics:

  • Total revenues increased 19.9 percent to $4.5 billion
  • Gross profits increased 10.5 percent to $636.1 million
  • Adjusted gross profits(1) increased 10.7 percent to $640.6 million
  • Income from operations increased 51.2 percent to $206.8 million
  • Adjusted operating margin(1) increased 870 basis points to 32.3 percent
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 47.9 percent to $1.08
  • Cash flow from operations decreased 23.4 percent to $162.1 million

Full-Year Key Metrics:

  • Total revenues increased 5.9 percent to $16.2 billion
  • Gross profits decreased 7.0 percent to $2.4 billion
  • Adjusted gross profits(1) decreased 6.7 percent to $2.4 billion
  • Income from operations decreased 14.8 percent to $673.3 million
  • Adjusted operating margin(1) decreased 260 basis points to 27.9 percent
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 11.2 percent to $3.72
  • Cash flow from operations decreased 40.2 percent to $499.2 million

(1) Adjusted gross profits and adjusted operating margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. The same factors described in this release that impacted the Non-GAAP measures also impacted the comparable GAAP measures. Refer to page 10 for further discussion and a GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

“Our fourth quarter was marked by solid performance across our broad service portfolio, continued progress on repricing our truckload business to reflect the changing market conditions, and further advancements in our technology and transformation efforts that are providing meaningful improvements,” said Bob Biesterfeld, Chief Executive Officer of C.H. Robinson. "Our enterprise portfolio that allows us to offer end-to-end solutions for our customers is unique to the logistics industry, and shippers continue to rely on Robinson's global supply chain expertise and our data and scale advantages to ensure critical goods are moved as quickly and as inexpensively as possible."

Fourth Quarter Results Summary

  • Total revenues increased 19.9 percent to $4.5 billion, driven primarily by higher pricing and higher volume across most of our service lines.
  • Gross profits increased 10.5 percent to $636.1 million. Adjusted gross profits increased 10.7 percent to $640.6 million, primarily driven by higher pricing and higher volume in our Global Forwarding business segment and contributions from the acquisition of Prime Distribution Services ("Prime").
  • Operating expenses decreased 1.9 percent to $433.8 million, primarily due to cost savings initiatives. Personnel expenses increased 3.4 percent to $309.3 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, which included a reduction in incentive compensation. Average headcount decreased 4.8 percent, despite headcount additions from Prime that added approximately 2.0 percentage points. Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $124.5 million decreased 13.0 percent, primarily due to cost savings initiatives including lower travel expenses.
  • Income from operations totaled $206.8 million, up 51.2 percent due to the increase in adjusted gross profits. Adjusted operating margin of 32.3 percent increased 870 basis points.
  • Interest and other expenses totaled $12.0 million, consisting primarily of $12.3 million of interest expense, which decreased $0.1 million versus last year due to a lower average debt balance. The fourth quarter also included a $1.1 million favorable impact from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses.
  • The effective tax rate in the quarter was 24.1 percent compared to 21.4 percent in the fourth quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to one-time items related to the tax provision in Mexico, which were favorable in the fourth quarter of 2019 and unfavorable in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Net income totaled $147.8 million, up 49.1 percent from a year ago. Diluted EPS of $1.08 increased 47.9 percent.

Full Year Results Summary

  • Total revenues increased 5.9 percent to $16.2 billion, driven primarily by higher pricing in ocean and air services and contributions from the Prime acquisition.
  • Gross profits decreased 7.0 percent to $2.4 billion. Adjusted gross profits decreased 6.7 percent to $2.4 billion, primarily driven by lower adjusted gross profit margins in truckload services, partially offset by contributions from the Prime acquisition and higher adjusted gross profits in air and ocean services.
  • Operating expenses decreased 3.2 percent to $1.7 billion. Personnel expenses decreased 4.3 percent to $1.2 billion, driven primarily by cost savings initiatives, including a 2.8 percent decrease in average headcount, and a decline in benefits expenses and incentive compensation. SG&A expenses decreased 0.3 percent to $496.1 million, primarily due to significantly lower travel expenses, partially offset by the ongoing expenses from the Prime acquisition.
  • Income from operations totaled $673.3 million, down 14.8 percent from last year due to a decline in adjusted gross profits. Adjusted operating margin of 27.9 percent decreased 260 basis points.
  • Interest and other expenses totaled $44.9 million, which primarily consists of $49.1 million of interest expense. The twelve-month period also included a $3.3 million favorable impact from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses.
  • The effective tax rate for the full year was 19.4 percent compared to 22.3 percent in the year-ago period. The lower effective tax rate was due primarily to the tax benefit related to stock-based compensation, including delivery of a one-time deferred stock award that was granted to the company's prior Chief Executive Officer in 2000, and due to tax planning initiatives.
  • Net income totaled $506.4 million, down 12.2 percent from a year ago. Diluted EPS of $3.72 decreased 11.2 percent.

North American Surface Transportation Results

Summarized financial results of our NAST segment are as follows (dollars in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

Total revenues

$

3,089,674

 

 

$

2,788,547

 

 

10.8

%

 

$

11,312,553

 

 

$

11,283,692

 

 

0.3

%

Adjusted gross profits(1)

396,814

 

 

390,641

 

 

1.6

%

 

1,517,091

 

 

1,797,369

 

 

(15.6)

%

Income from operations

150,577

 

 

130,548

 

 

15.3

%

 

508,475

 

 

722,763

 

 

(29.6)

%

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

Fourth quarter total revenues for C.H. Robinson's NAST segment totaled $3.1 billion, an increase of 10.8 percent over the prior year, primarily driven by higher truckload pricing and an increase in less than truckload ("LTL") shipments. NAST adjusted gross profits increased 1.6 percent in the quarter to $396.8 million, with the March 2020 acquisition of Prime contributing 4.0 percentage points of adjusted gross profit growth in the quarter. Adjusted gross profits in truckload decreased 2.1 percent and LTL adjusted gross profits increased 4.0 percent versus the year-ago period. Our average truckload linehaul rate per mile charged to our customers, which excludes fuel surcharges, increased approximately 29 percent in the quarter, while truckload linehaul cost per mile, excluding fuel surcharges, increased approximately 32.5 percent. Truckload volume declined 3.5 percent in the quarter, and LTL volumes grew 20.0 percent, representing an overall market share gain for NAST in the quarter when compared to a 4 percent increase in industry volumes, as measured by the Cass Freight Index. Operating expenses decreased 5.3 percent primarily due to cost savings initiatives. Income from operations increased 15.3 percent to $150.6 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded 450 basis points to 37.9 percent. NAST average headcount was down 8.4 percent in the quarter, with Prime contributing 4.0 percentage points of growth.

Global Forwarding Results

Summarized financial results of our Global Forwarding segment are as follows (dollars in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

Total revenues

$

1,030,364

 

 

$

600,168

 

 

71.7

%

 

$

3,100,525

 

 

$

2,327,913

 

 

33.2

%

Adjusted gross profits(1)

180,057

 

 

128,989

 

 

39.6

%

 

628,988

 

 

533,976

 

 

17.8

%

Income from operations

58,480

 

 

15,030

 

 

289.1

%

 

175,513

 

 

80,527

 

 

118.0

%

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

Fourth quarter total revenues for the Global Forwarding segment increased 71.7 percent to $1.0 billion, primarily driven by higher pricing in ocean across the industry driven by higher demand and higher pricing in air due to reduced air cargo capacity, increased charter flights and larger shipment sizes. Adjusted gross profits increased 39.6 percent in the quarter to $180.1 million. Ocean adjusted gross profits increased 53.1 percent, driven by higher pricing and a 12.0 percent increase in volumes. Adjusted gross profits in air increased 38.3 percent driven by higher pricing, partially offset by a 7.5 percent decline in shipments. Customs adjusted gross profits increased 4.5 percent, primarily driven by an 8.0 percent increase in transaction volume. Operating expenses increased 6.7 percent, primarily driven by increased incentive compensation in personnel expenses and partially offset by cost savings initiatives. Fourth quarter average headcount decreased 4.1 percent. Income from operations increased 289.1 percent to $58.5 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded 2,080 basis points to 32.5 percent in the quarter.

All Other and Corporate Results

Total revenues and adjusted gross profits for Robinson Fresh, Managed Services and Other Surface Transportation are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

Total revenues

$

429,414

 

 

$

404,611

 

 

6.1

%

 

$

1,794,028

 

 

$

1,697,903

 

 

5.7

%

Adjusted gross profits(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Robinson Fresh

$

23,591

 

 

$

22,907

 

 

3.0

%

 

$

105,700

 

 

$

109,183

 

 

(3.2)

%

Managed Services

24,738

 

 

21,380

 

 

15.7

%

 

94,828

 

 

83,365

 

 

13.8

%

Other Surface Transportation

15,378

 

 

14,946

 

 

2.9

%

 

65,650

 

 

62,417

 

 

5.2

%

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

Fourth quarter Robinson Fresh adjusted gross profits increased 3.0 percent to $23.6 million, primarily due to volume growth and margin expansion in our retail vertical. Managed Services adjusted gross profits increased 15.7 percent in the quarter, primarily due to a 27.0 percent increase in volume. Other Surface Transportation adjusted gross profits increased 2.9 percent to $15.4 million. Europe truckload adjusted gross profit was up 1.7 percent in the quarter due to a 7.0 percent volume increase and strength of the Euro.

Other Income Statement Items

The fourth quarter effective tax rate was 24.1 percent, up from 21.4 percent last year. The increase in effective tax rate was due primarily to benefits from foreign tax credits recognized in the fourth quarter of 2019. We expect our 2021 full-year effective tax rate to be 20 to 22 percent.

Interest and other expenses totaled $12.0 million, consisting primarily of $12.3 million of interest expense, which decreased $0.1 million versus last year due to a lower average debt balance. The fourth quarter also included a $1.1 million favorable impact from foreign currency revaluation and realized foreign currency gains and losses.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding in the quarter were up 0.4 percent due primarily to a higher share price that created a higher dilutive effect from stock options.

Cash Flow Generation and Capital Distribution

Cash from operations totaled $162.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $211.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The $49.5 million decrease in cash flow was driven by a $112 million sequential increase in accounts receivable and contract assets that coincided with an increase in gross sales.

In the fourth quarter, $112.8 million was returned to shareholders, with $110.3 million in total repurchases of common stock, as the company resumed its opportunistic share repurchase program in the fourth quarter, and $2.5 million in cash dividends. The quarterly dividend that was declared in the fourth quarter was paid on January 4, 2021 rather than in December, which defers the tax obligation of our shareholders into 2021.

Capital expenditures totaled $13.7 million in the quarter and $54.0 million for 2020. Capital expenditures for 2021 are expected to be $55 million to $65 million, with the majority dedicated to technology.

Outlook

“Due to several factors, including shortages in the number of drivers and available carrier capacity, freight markets remain tight, and we anticipate this will continue for much of 2021. We're committed to creating better outcomes for our customers and carriers, by delivering industry leading technology that is built by and for supply chain experts and by leveraging our broad service portfolio and our unmatched combination of experience, scale and information advantage to meet their ever-changing needs,” Biesterfeld stated. "We're also firmly committed to the focus areas of our investors, including profitable market share growth, investing in technology to unlock growth and efficiency, being a responsible corporate citizen, and driving the transformation of C.H. Robinson, so that we can deliver industry-leading margins and enhance shareholder value."

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this release are forward-looking statements that represent our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or our present expectations, including, but not limited to, such factors such as changes in economic conditions, including uncertain consumer demand; changes in market demand and pressures on the pricing for our services; competition and growth rates within the third party logistics industry; freight levels and increasing costs and availability of truck capacity or alternative means of transporting freight; changes in relationships with existing contracted truck, rail, ocean, and air carriers; changes in our customer base due to possible consolidation among our customers; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of acquired companies with our historic operations; risks associated with litigation, including contingent auto liability and insurance coverage; risks associated with operations outside of the United States; risks associated with the potential impact of changes in government regulations; risks associated with the produce industry, including food safety and contamination issues; fuel price increases or decreases, or fuel shortages; cyber-security related risks; the impact of war on the economy; changes to our capital structure; risks related to the elimination of LIBOR; changes due to catastrophic events including pandemics such as COVID-19; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our Annual and Quarterly Reports.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date. All remarks made during our financial results conference call will be current at the time of the call, and we undertake no obligation to update the replay.

Conference Call Information:
 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
 Wednesday, January 27, 2021; 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
 Presentation slides and a simultaneous live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed through the Investor Relations link on C.H. Robinson’s website at www.chrobinson.com.
 To participate in the conference call by telephone, please call ten minutes early by dialing: 877-269-7756
 International callers dial +1-201-689-7817

We invite call participants to submit questions in advance of the conference call, and we will respond to as many of the questions as we can in the time allowed. To submit your question(s) in advance of the call, please email chuck.ives@chrobinson.com.

Adjusted Gross Profit by Service Line
 (in thousands)

This table of summary results presents our service line adjusted gross profits on an enterprise basis. The service line adjusted gross profits in the table differ from the service line adjusted gross profits discussed within the segments as our segments have revenues from multiple service lines.

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

Adjusted gross profits(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Truckload

$

277,509

 

 

$

281,544

 

 

(1.4)

%

 

$

1,071,873

 

 

$

1,348,878

 

 

(20.5)

%

LTL

117,864

 

 

113,605

 

 

3.7

%

 

457,290

 

 

477,348

 

 

(4.2)

%

Ocean

112,412

 

 

73,483

 

 

53.0

%

 

350,094

 

 

308,367

 

 

13.5

%

Air

35,723

 

 

25,940

 

 

37.7

%

 

151,443

 

 

106,777

 

 

41.8

%

Customs

23,977

 

 

22,925

 

 

4.6

%

 

87,095

 

 

91,828

 

 

(5.2)

%

Other logistics services

51,113

 

 

39,708

 

 

28.7

%

 

195,159

 

 

149,664

 

 

30.4

%

Total transportation

618,598

 

 

557,205

 

 

11.0

%

 

2,312,954

 

 

2,482,862

 

 

(6.8)

%

Sourcing

21,980

 

 

21,658

 

 

1.5

%

 

99,303

 

 

103,448

 

 

(4.0)

%

Total adjusted gross profits

640,578

 

 

578,863

 

 

10.7

%

 

2,412,257

 

 

2,586,310

 

 

(6.7)

%

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
 (unaudited, in thousands)

Our adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding amortization of internally developed software utilized to directly serve our customers and contracted carriers. We believe adjusted gross profit is a useful measure of our ability to source, add value, and sell services and products that are provided by third parties, and we consider adjusted gross profit to be a primary performance measurement. Accordingly, the discussion of our results of operations often focuses on the changes in our adjusted gross profit. The reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit is presented below (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

$

4,311,852

 

 

$

3,570,405

 

 

$

15,147,562

 

 

$

14,322,295

 

Sourcing

237,600

 

 

222,921

 

 

1,059,544

 

 

987,213

 

Total revenues

4,549,452

 

 

3,793,326

 

 

16,207,106

 

 

15,309,508

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased transportation and related services

3,693,254

 

 

3,013,200

 

 

12,834,608

 

 

11,839,433

 

Purchased products sourced for resale

215,620

 

 

201,263

 

 

960,241

 

 

883,765

 

Direct internally developed software amortization

4,510

 

 

3,366

 

 

16,634

 

 

11,492

 

Total direct expenses

3,913,384

 

 

3,217,829

 

 

13,811,483

 

 

12,734,690

 

Gross profit

$

636,068

 

 

$

575,497

 

 

$

2,395,623

 

 

$

2,574,818

 

Plus: Direct internally developed software amortization

4,510

 

 

3,366

 

 

16,634

 

 

11,492

 

Adjusted gross profit

$

640,578

 

 

$

578,863

 

 

$

2,412,257

 

 

$

2,586,310

 

Our adjusted operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as operating income divided by adjusted gross profit. We believe adjusted operating margin is a useful measure of our profitability in comparison to our adjusted gross profit which we consider a primary performance metric as discussed above. The comparison of operating margin to adjusted operating margin is presented below:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenues

$

4,549,452

 

 

$

3,793,326

 

 

$

16,207,106

 

 

$

15,309,508

 

Operating income

206,802

 

 

136,806

 

 

673,268

 

 

789,976

 

Operating margin

4.5

%

 

3.6

%

 

4.2

%

 

5.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit

$

640,578

 

 

$

578,863

 

 

$

2,412,257

 

 

$

2,586,310

 

Operating income

206,802

 

 

136,806

 

 

673,268

 

 

789,976

 

Adjusted operating margin

32.3

%

 

23.6

%

 

27.9

%

 

30.5

%

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transportation

$

4,311,852

 

 

$

3,570,405

 

 

$

15,147,562

 

 

$

14,322,295

 

Sourcing

237,600

 

 

222,921

 

 

1,059,544

 

 

987,213

 

Total revenues

4,549,452

 

 

3,793,326

 

 

16,207,106

 

 

15,309,508

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchased transportation and related services

3,693,254

 

 

3,013,200

 

 

12,834,608

 

 

11,839,433

 

Purchased products sourced for resale

215,620

 

 

201,263

 

 

960,241

 

 

883,765

 

Personnel expenses

309,260

 

 

298,981

 

 

1,242,867

 

 

1,298,528

 

Other selling, general, and administrative expenses

124,516

 

 

143,076

 

 

496,122

 

 

497,806

 

Total costs and expenses

4,342,650

 

 

3,656,520

 

 

15,533,838

 

 

14,519,532

 

Income from operations

206,802

 

 

136,806

 

 

673,268

 

 

789,976

 

Interest and other expense

(12,033)

 

 

(10,784)

 

 

(44,937)

 

 

(47,719)

 

Income before provision for income taxes

194,769

 

 

126,022

 

 

628,331

 

 

742,257

 

Provision for income taxes

46,962

 

 

26,916

 

 

121,910

 

 

165,289

 

Net income

$

147,807

 

 

$

99,106

 

 

$

506,421

 

 

$

576,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share (basic)

$

1.09

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

3.74

 

 

$

4.21

 

Net income per share (diluted)

$

1.08

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

3.72

 

 

$

4.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)

135,970

 

 

135,997

 

 

135,532

 

 

136,955

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

137,176

 

 

136,621

 

 

136,173

 

 

137,735

 

 

Business Segment Information

(unaudited, in thousands, except average headcount)

 

 

 

NAST

 

Global
Forwarding

 

All
Other and
Corporate

 

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

3,089,674

 

 

$

1,030,364

 

 

$

429,414

 

 

$

4,549,452

 

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

396,814

 

 

180,057

 

 

63,707

 

 

640,578

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

150,577

 

 

58,480

 

 

(2,255)

 

 

206,802

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,764

 

 

6,810

 

 

12,086

 

 

24,660

 

Total assets (2)

 

2,946,409

 

 

1,392,411

 

 

805,438

 

 

5,144,258

 

Average headcount

 

6,555

 

 

4,626

 

 

3,610

 

 

14,791

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAST

 

Global
Forwarding

 

All
Other and
Corporate

 

Consolidated

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

2,788,547

 

 

$

600,168

 

 

$

404,611

 

 

$

3,793,326

 

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

390,641

 

 

128,989

 

 

59,233

 

 

578,863

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

130,548

 

 

15,030

 

 

(8,772)

 

 

136,806

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

6,384

 

 

9,293

 

 

9,650

 

 

25,327

 

Total assets (2)

 

2,550,010

 

 

1,021,592

 

 

1,069,458

 

 

4,641,060

 

Average headcount

 

7,154

 

 

4,824

 

 

3,562

 

 

15,540

 

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

(2)All cash and cash equivalents are included in All Other and Corporate.

 

Business Segment Information

(unaudited, in thousands, except average headcount)

 

 

 

NAST

 

Global
Forwarding

 

All
Other and
Corporate

 

Consolidated

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

11,312,553

 

 

$

3,100,525

 

 

$

1,794,028

 

 

$

16,207,106

 

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

1,517,091

 

 

628,988

 

 

266,178

 

 

2,412,257

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

508,475

 

 

175,513

 

 

(10,720)

 

 

673,268

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

25,314

 

 

34,550

 

 

41,863

 

 

101,727

 

Total assets (2)

 

2,946,409

 

 

1,392,411

 

 

805,438

 

 

5,144,258

 

Average headcount

 

6,811

 

 

4,708

 

 

3,600

 

 

15,119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAST

 

Global
Forwarding

 

All
Other and
Corporate

 

Consolidated

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

11,283,692

 

 

$

2,327,913

 

 

$

1,697,903

 

 

$

15,309,508

 

Adjusted gross profits(1)

 

1,797,369

 

 

533,976

 

 

254,965

 

 

2,586,310

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

722,763

 

 

80,527

 

 

(13,314)

 

 

789,976

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

24,508

 

 

36,720

 

 

39,221

 

 

100,449

 

Total assets (2)

 

2,550,010

 

 

1,021,592

 

 

1,069,458

 

 

4,641,060

 

Average headcount

 

7,354

 

 

4,766

 

 

3,431

 

 

15,551

 

____________________________________________

(1) Adjusted gross profits is a non-GAAP financial measure explained later in this release. The difference between adjusted gross profits and gross profits is not material.

(2)All cash and cash equivalents are included in All Other and Corporate.

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

243,796

 

 

$

447,858

 

Receivables, net of allowance for credit loss

2,449,577

 

 

1,974,381

 

Contract assets, net of allowance for credit loss

197,176

 

 

132,874

 

Prepaid expenses and other

51,152

 

 

85,005

 

Total current assets

2,941,701

 

 

2,640,118

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

178,949

 

 

208,423

 

Right-of-use lease assets

319,785

 

 

310,860

 

Intangible and other assets

1,703,823

 

 

1,481,659

 

Total assets

$

5,144,258

 

 

$

4,641,060

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ investment

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and outstanding checks

$

1,283,364

 

 

$

1,062,835

 

Accrued expenses:

 

 

 

Compensation

138,460

 

 

112,784

 

Transportation expense

153,574

 

 

101,194

 

Income taxes

43,700

 

 

12,354

 

Other accrued liabilities

154,460

 

 

62,706

 

Current lease liabilities

66,174

 

 

61,280

 

Current portion of debt

 

 

142,885

 

Total current liabilities

1,839,732

 

 

1,556,038

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

1,093,301

 

 

1,092,448

 

Noncurrent lease liabilities

268,572

 

 

259,444

 

Noncurrent income taxes payable

26,015

 

 

22,354

 

Deferred tax liabilities

22,182

 

 

39,776

 

Other long-term liabilities

14,523

 

 

270

 

Total liabilities

3,264,325

 

 

2,970,330

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ investment

1,879,933

 

 

1,670,730

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ investment

$

5,144,258

 

 

$

4,641,060

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(unaudited, in thousands, except operational data)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

506,421

 

 

$

576,968

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

101,727

 

 

100,449

 

Provision for credit losses

17,281

 

 

5,853

 

Stock-based compensation

43,995

 

 

39,083

 

Deferred income taxes

(32,984)

 

 

(2,407)

 

Excess tax benefit on stock-based compensation

(17,581)

 

 

(8,492)

 

Other operating activities

15,096

 

 

(3,830)

 

Changes in operating elements, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Receivables

(452,145)

 

 

208,312

 

Contract assets

(65,454)

 

 

26,761

 

Prepaid expenses and other

27,237

 

 

(29,871)

 

Accounts payable and outstanding checks

180,272

 

 

(17,968)

 

Accrued compensation

22,547

 

 

(40,757)

 

Accrued transportation expenses

52,380

 

 

(18,626)

 

Accrued income taxes

51,916

 

 

(12,636)

 

Other accrued liabilities

26,503

 

 

8,937

 

Other assets and liabilities

21,980

 

 

3,643

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

499,191

 

 

835,419

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(23,133)

 

 

(36,290)

 

Purchases and development of software

(30,876)

 

 

(34,175)

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(223,230)

 

 

(59,200)

 

Other investing activities

5,525

 

 

16,636

 

Net cash used for investing activities

(271,714)

 

 

(113,029)

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock issued for employee benefit plans

107,657

 

 

63,092

 

Total repurchases of common stock

(195,368)

 

 

(324,559)

 

Cash dividends

(209,956)

 

 

(277,786)

 

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

 

 

1,298,000

 

Payments on long-term borrowings

 

 

(1,505,000)

 

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

1,436,600

 

 

185,000

 

Payments on short-term borrowings

(1,579,600)

 

 

(90,000)

 

Net cash used for financing activities

(440,667)

 

 

(651,253)

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash

9,128

 

 

(1,894)

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(204,062)

 

 

69,243

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

447,858

 

 

378,615

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

243,796

 

 

$

447,858

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of December 31,

Operational Data:

2020

 

2019

Employees

14,888

 

 

15,427

 

Source: C.H. Robinson
CHRW-IR

