 

Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, more than ever, there is a need for trustworthy technology to handle financial applications. Liquid.com is ready to launch the renewal of QASH (Liquid Token) and Liquid Chain, Liquid's advanced native blockchain built to develop the next generation financial services ecosystem, or Finance 2.0. These new and improved products -- Liquid Token (LQT), World Book, Quick Exchange (QEX) and Liquid Chain -- are open for all to use and reflect large evolutionary steps in the digital asset industry.

The blockchain industry has evolved into something better

There's been an evolution in the regulation of the blockchain industry and in the underlying technology. While this has sometimes imposed changes and delays on the road to realizing Liquid's vision, the result is a more robust, secure, and long-lasting platform that protects users and investors, which fully complies with laws in the jurisdictions in which we operate.

Liquid is currently pursuing a Type 1 Securities license under new regulations in Japan, as well as a Major Payment Institution license for digital payment token services in Singapore.

Best of all worlds

Liquid has been working on a blockchain-based platform for finance that represented the "best of all worlds". Our team has analyzed the pros and cons of existing networks, including everything from Bitcoin and Ethereum to other layer-1 solutions, and set about solving their inefficiencies in cost, speed, flexibility, governance, and scalability.

We designed a system that is open for any developers to build on. Best of all, many of its components are modular -- meaning they can be swapped out and replaced as better technologies emerge, without altering the fundamental rules these applications follow. Once launched, a blockchain and its development ecosystem should be sustainable, and Liquid's platform is built to last well into the future.

Here's a brief rundown of what Liquid will soon offer. Customers can find more detailed descriptions in our blog post. Liquid is actively seeking partners to join the blockchain network and invite anyone interested to get in touch with the Liquid team at bizdev@liquid.com.

"We are excited to launch Liquid Chain and rebrand QASH to Liquid Token, which will allow truly robust institutional grade financial services built on top of blockchain technology." - Mike Kayamori, Co-founder and CEO of Liquid.com

