6 of the Top 7 Global CROs Partner With Veeva to Run Faster Clinical Trials for Sponsors

The growth of Veeva’s CRO partner program is enabling an industrywide shift to a modern clinical data management platform that better meets the needs of today’s clinical trials. Now 6 out of the top 7 global CROs have access to the support and training needed to build and execute studies with Veeva. As the need to run faster and more efficient trials grows, CROs are using Veeva's advanced technology to help sponsors improve trial performance.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that 6 out of the top 7 global CROs have joined the Veeva Vault CDMS partner program. Accelerating clinical research is a top priority in the life sciences industry. All of the top 7 CROs, except IQVIA, which has decided not to join the program at this time, are now able to leverage Veeva Vault CDMS capabilities to modernize clinical data management and build high-quality studies faster.

“Veeva is enabling CROs to work more effectively with sponsors during the build process to accelerate trial starts,” said Henry Levy, general manager of Veeva Vault CDMS. “Our CRO partners are leading the way towards faster, more collaborative studies and continued excellence in trials.”

Vault CDMS is a modern cloud application suite that combines electronic data capture (EDC), coding, data cleaning, and reporting. Customers are able to build study databases in six weeks or less and make mid-study amendments with zero downtime, freeing customers to run the trials they want without technology limitations.

Emerging biotechs are benefitting from the growing number of CROs adopting Vault CDMS. The access to a modern clinical data management solution provides them with the speed and nimbleness to accelerate clinical research.

The six global CROs joining Veeva’s partner program are Covance, ICON, Parexel, PPD, PRA Health Sciences, and Syneos Health. For CROs interested in learning more about the program, contact info@veeva.com.

What CROs are saying about Veeva Vault CDMS:

“ICON supports clients to accelerate clinical development and advance healthcare through applied technology,” said Lalit Pai, senior vice president, biometrics at ICON. “Veeva’s innovative clinical data management platform is enabling us to manage and deliver seamless integration for our clients and meet rigorous, global quality standards.”

“Veeva has an outstanding reputation in the industry and within our organization, as we have widely adopted many of its other platforms,” said Simon Fleming, vice president, data management at Parexel. “Veeva Vault CDMS provides us with an exciting opportunity to further build on our relationship and provide customers with more choice and flexibility.”