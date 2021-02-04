 

Xerox Appoints Jacques-Edouard Gueden EVP and President, EMEA Operations

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX), a global workplace technology company, announced Jacques-Edouard Gueden as executive vice president and president of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Operations, a role he has filled on an interim basis since the end of September. He reports to John Visentin, Xerox vice chairman and CEO.

Jacques-Edouard Gueden EVP and president of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Operations (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jacques-Edouard will be responsible for Xerox’s go-to-market teams across EMEA to bring Xerox’s full portfolio of products, services and software to new and existing clients and partners,” said Visentin. “His deep knowledge of what clients need and long-term relationships across the region position him well to drive performance and growth.”

Gueden, a 32-year company veteran, has served in various leadership positions of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing during his career. Most recently, he served as president of France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Prior to that, Gueden served as senior vice president of EMEA Business Operations and Marketing.

“As we expand our portfolio and capabilities, our focus in EMEA will be to increase awareness and revenue for Xerox’s existing and new technologies including software, financing and innovations such as 3-D metals and industrial Internet of Things,” said Gueden. “I look forward to leading the team to deliver strong results for Xerox clients and partners.”

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation makes every day work better. We are a workplace technology company building and integrating software and hardware for enterprises large and small. As customers seek to manage information across digital and physical platforms, Xerox delivers a seamless, secure and sustainable experience. Whether inventing the copier, the Ethernet, the laser printer or more, Xerox has long defined the modern work experience. Learn how that innovation continues at xerox.com.

Xerox is a trademark of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.



