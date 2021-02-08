Christopher Seitz Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Seitz brings more than 20 years of executive search experience and joins Korn Ferry from Seitz Partners where he was the founder and managing partner. His portfolio of asset and wealth management search and advisory work spans front office and functional roles, and he is a recognized expert in both institutional and intermediary distribution. His clients have included investment management firms, investment consulting firms, insurance companies, wealth managers, and institutional investors.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Christopher Seitz has joined the firm as senior client partner in the Global Financial Services practice, focused on asset and wealth management. He is based in the firm’s Boston office.

Prior to founding Seitz Partners, Seitz was a principal in the Asset Management practice of a global search firm. Earlier in his career, he held consulting roles within multiple global organizational consulting firms.

“We are very pleased to welcome Chris to the team,” said Chad Astmann, global co-head of Korn Ferry’s Asset Management practice. “His depth of experience helping asset managers achieve their goals through organizational consulting solutions will only be amplified through Korn Ferry’s bread and depth of expertise, offerings and intellectual property.”

Seitz holds a bachelor’s degree in history and economics from Hobart College and an MBA in competitive and organizational strategy from the University of Rochester.

