Central Garden & Pet to Present at the 2021 Truist Consumer Symposium

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA), (“Central”), a market leader in the Garden and Pet industries, announced today that Tim Cofer, CEO, and Niko Lahanas, CFO, will present at the virtual Truist Consumer Symposium on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Pacific Time). The live audiocast and presentation materials may be accessed on the Investor section of Central’s website at http://ir.central.com beginning the date of the presentation.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Company’s website at www.central.com.

