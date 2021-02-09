Zymeworks Expands Commercial Team and Creates New R&D Role

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that James Priour, former Senior Vice President, Commercial, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and named to the Company’s Executive Committee. The Commercial team also recently expanded its leadership with the addition of Manny Duenas as Vice President, Global Value & Access. Zymeworks also announced that John Babcook, former head of Discovery Research, will move into a newly created Distinguished Fellow role. Senior Vice President of Research Guowei Fang, Ph.D. will take on leadership of Discovery Research.

James Priour, Zymeworks Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“James’ promotion to Chief Commercial Officer goes hand-in-hand with the success of our lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab, and its progression toward potential commercialization,” said Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., President and CEO at Zymeworks. “Zymeworks’ commercial organization is growing under James’ leadership and is focused on achieving rapid and broad access to our potential medicines for patients around the world who need them.”

Zymeworks is also recognizing the tremendous career accomplishments and future ambitions of John Babcook through the creation of a new position: Distinguished Fellow. In this role John will expand his efforts as a scientific liaison for Zymeworks, leveraging his wide-ranging network to identify new opportunities for the Company. John holds 14 patents and is the recipient of LifeSciences British Columbia’s Innovation and Achievement Award and the Dr. Don Rix Award for Lifetime Achievement.

“John’s illustrious career spans over 25 years and has been characterized by his commitment to making the world a better place through science,” said Tony Polverino, EVP, Early Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Zymeworks. “John has tenaciously worked on innovative approaches to identify, characterize and develop antibody-based therapies that have the potential to transform patients’ lives. His broad experience in drug discovery and development will enable him to identify early-stage scientific concepts that could lead to important therapeutic breakthroughs for patients.”