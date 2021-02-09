 

Zymeworks Expands Commercial Team and Creates New R&D Role

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 22:30  |  64   |   |   

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that James Priour, former Senior Vice President, Commercial, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and named to the Company’s Executive Committee. The Commercial team also recently expanded its leadership with the addition of Manny Duenas as Vice President, Global Value & Access. Zymeworks also announced that John Babcook, former head of Discovery Research, will move into a newly created Distinguished Fellow role. Senior Vice President of Research Guowei Fang, Ph.D. will take on leadership of Discovery Research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006171/en/

James Priour, Zymeworks Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

James Priour, Zymeworks Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“James’ promotion to Chief Commercial Officer goes hand-in-hand with the success of our lead clinical candidate, zanidatamab, and its progression toward potential commercialization,” said Ali Tehrani, Ph.D., President and CEO at Zymeworks. “Zymeworks’ commercial organization is growing under James’ leadership and is focused on achieving rapid and broad access to our potential medicines for patients around the world who need them.”

Zymeworks is also recognizing the tremendous career accomplishments and future ambitions of John Babcook through the creation of a new position: Distinguished Fellow. In this role John will expand his efforts as a scientific liaison for Zymeworks, leveraging his wide-ranging network to identify new opportunities for the Company. John holds 14 patents and is the recipient of LifeSciences British Columbia’s Innovation and Achievement Award and the Dr. Don Rix Award for Lifetime Achievement.

“John’s illustrious career spans over 25 years and has been characterized by his commitment to making the world a better place through science,” said Tony Polverino, EVP, Early Development and Chief Scientific Officer at Zymeworks. “John has tenaciously worked on innovative approaches to identify, characterize and develop antibody-based therapies that have the potential to transform patients’ lives. His broad experience in drug discovery and development will enable him to identify early-stage scientific concepts that could lead to important therapeutic breakthroughs for patients.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zymeworks Expands Commercial Team and Creates New R&D Role Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that James Priour, former Senior Vice President, Commercial, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and named …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Coty Maintains Momentum in Q2
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in ...
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on February 16, 2021
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of Clinical Development
15.01.21
Zanidatamab Data Highlight Durable Antitumor Activity in HER2‑Expressing Biliary Tract and Gastroesophageal Cancers at ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
11.01.21
Zymeworks Highlights 2020 Achievements and Announces Corporate Priorities