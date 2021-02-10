 

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Full year EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per share were $0.97, $2.48, and $2.48, respectively.

Stephen D. Plavin, Chief Executive Officer, said, “BXMT’s strong 2020 results reflect the power and stability of our senior lending business. We generated consistent earnings in an environment of declining rates, while simultaneously maintaining strong credit performance and further fortifying our balance sheet. Our performance showcases the importance of careful sector and asset selection, disciplined underwriting, and deep relationships with our borrowers and lenders, all of which benefit tremendously from our affiliation with Blackstone.”

Blackstone Mortgage Trust issued a full detailed presentation of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, which can be viewed at www.bxmt.com.

Quarterly Investor Call Details

Blackstone Mortgage Trust will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1417560&tp_key=c9976f3 .... For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a recorded replay will be available on the company's website at www.bxmt.com beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Full year EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per share were $0.97, $2.48, and $2.48, respectively. Stephen D. Plavin, Chief Executive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
19.01.21
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
6
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Declares $0.62 Per Share Dividend