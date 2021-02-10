Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Stephen D. Plavin, Chief Executive Officer, said, “BXMT’s strong 2020 results reflect the power and stability of our senior lending business. We generated consistent earnings in an environment of declining rates, while simultaneously maintaining strong credit performance and further fortifying our balance sheet. Our performance showcases the importance of careful sector and asset selection, disciplined underwriting, and deep relationships with our borrowers and lenders, all of which benefit tremendously from our affiliation with Blackstone.”

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Full year EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per share were $0.97, $2.48, and $2.48, respectively.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a real estate finance company that originates senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from our loan portfolio. Our portfolio is composed primarily of loans secured by high-quality, institutional assets in major markets, sponsored by experienced, well-capitalized real estate investment owners and operators. These senior loans are capitalized by accessing a variety of financing options, depending on our view of the most prudent strategy available for each of our investments. We are externally managed by BXMT Advisors L.L.C., a subsidiary of Blackstone. Further information is available at www.bxmt.com.